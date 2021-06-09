Open Access BPO Joins the Contact Center Association of the Philippines

The Contact Center Association of the Philippines welcomes Open Access BPO into its ranks.

MAKATI, PHILIPPINES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multilingual call center, Open Access BPO, announced its official membership in the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP).

CCAP is a non-profit organization composed of leading call centers in the Philippines. It advocates on behalf of the local outsourcing industry and supports the Philippines' global dominance in voice services.

"We are honored to be a member of CCAP," said Joy Sebastian, Open Access BPO's Global Vice President. "We look forward to working with them and other players in the local sector to champion the Filipino contact center industry in the international arena."

As its newest member, Open Access BPO supports CCAP's initiatives to drive industry innovation and elevate service quality among Philippine-based contact centers. CCAP partners with various organizations, the education sector, and the government.

Open Access BPO has played a consistent role in the Philippines outsourcing industry and plans to continue its efforts through CCAP's platform.

Ben Davidowitz, Open Access BPO's CEO, stated, " As we chart new waters in these uncertain times, it's great to join a stalwart organization like CCAP. This organization has been a champion for the industry and a valuable network in the BPO and KPO community here in the Philippines."



About OPEN ACCESS BPO

Open Access BPO is a multilingual outsourcing firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2006, it evolved from being a telemarketing company to a full-suite provider of scalable multichannel business solutions.

The company extends its expertise to both growing enterprises and established global brands from its operations facilities in Makati and Davao in the Philippines, Taipei, Taiwan, and Xiamen, China. Its multicultural workforce provides a wide range of outsourcing solutions, including multilingual customer support and content moderation in more than 30 languages.