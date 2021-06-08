Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,122 in the last 365 days.

Footie Plus Set To Revolutionise Football With Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce the launch of Footie Plus, a unique multi-chain platform that seeks to revolutionise the football industry and allow fans to own stakes in this ever-growing industry.

Through harnessing the power of blockchain, Footie Plus is taking football engagement to another level and offering new unprecedented possibilities for everyone interested in the multi-billion-dollar football industry, from fans to investors.

Footie Plus platform is offering a range of products and services tailored to meet individual interest as follows:

• Footie Plus NFTs

The NFT platform with comprehensive creation, sales and marketing launchpad for unique digital assets for football enthusiasts

• Footie Plus Gamification

Seeking to develop, market and promote football-based online gaming

• Footie Plus Future Stars

Offering an opportunity for individuals to "own a part of the talent" in the football industry through investing in a community-driven way of identifying and developing football talent across the globe. This is a big opportunity for individuals to invest and earn from the talent development of future stars.

• Footie Plus TV/Media

This platform will provide unmatched exposure to the Footie+ community by offering updated information on the various activities across the platforms to ensure maximum visibility.

• Footie Plus Shop

For all your branded merchandise including gaming tokens and apparel among others, this platform will provide a unique shopping experience through blockchain-backed sales

• Footie Plus Foundation

The foundation through partnerships around the world is designed to support develop football from a grassroots level with a huge bias to under-resourced communities.

Footie Plus is driven by the vision of allowing fans across the globe to "own and trade this ever-growing football industry" in ways that have never been imagined before.

For more information, please visit the website http://footie.plus; follow us on Twitter @ footie plus.

Media Contact:
Company - Footie Plus
Email: Admin@footie.plus
Website: www.footie.plus


You just read:

Footie Plus Set To Revolutionise Football With Blockchain

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.