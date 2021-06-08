Polin Transforming Each Piece of Waterslides into a Masterpiece

Utexture Kirman Arycanda de Luxe, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey Kirman Arycanda de Luxe, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey

DILOVASı, KOCAELI, TURKEY, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polin is offering a game changer technology ‘’UTEXTURE’’ that will change your park ambiance with its wide range of pattern options.

Polin has set a new standard for waterslide manufacturing excellence. Polin’s technology innovation turns waterslides into genuine works of art with both interior and exterior designs - fully embedded into the production of the waterslides - that will change the way waterslides are themed forever more.

In 2016, Polin Waterparks changed the way that waterslides look when it offered the first waterslides composed via Resin-Transfer Molding (RTM) technology. That manufacturing technology was revolutionary when it was introduced 14 years ago, and today it continues to set the standard for the waterslide parts.

The result has been a range of waterslide options from Polin that range from solid colors to translucent with optional Special Pattern Effects, Natural Light Effects and, most recently, Slide’n Roll.

Fusing Waterslides with Art

Polin Waterparks is offering nearly unlimited opportunities for waterparks aiming to set themselves apart. Not only can they offer guests a thrilling ride experience but also fully themed slides that seamlessly reflect a park’s motif in ways never before available with its Triangulated, Honey Comb, Graffiti, Wood’n Slide, and so much more.

This is the new generation VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding) production technique that pushes the limits of imagination. You will be able to differentiate your facility with its unique technology that provides natural color transitions and artistic approaches.

• Unlimited theming possibilities

• Perfect chemical durability against UV and pool chemicals

• Aesthetic appearance

• Glossy finish

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,500 waterpark projects in 109 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group Company