OOHHMM Jeevan Launches Free of Cost Mobile App for Health & Fitness
In the era we are living, lifestyle is the key to good health, strong immunity and a happy life.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the era we are living, lifestyle is the key to good health, strong immunity and a happy life. Millions of Indians want to incorporate a good lifestyle in their daily life but due to lack of sufficient time, they are unable to do that. The obstacles to incorporating a good lifestyle are high costs, high demand on individual’s time and high commitment requirement. Most good and authentic digital advice is available only in English which is understood only by a small percentage of Indians. People don't know what form of exercises & diet plan they should follow and waste all their time just scrolling over the internet and following and doing wrong practices.
OOHHMM JEEVAN understands you and your health’s need and thus aims to provide all the information exactly tailored for you in its new app. For your personal & easily accessible health tracking system and guidance, OOHHMM JEEVAN has launched this app which will perform just like a health coach for you and your loved one at no cost.
OOHHMM JEEVAN offers an inexpensive platform that demands only minimum time and commitment from you and brings improvements little by little to your health and immunity. Any fitness lover can download this best app from the Google Play store and follow the instructions. A user can create an account here for personal health, and those who have a degree or certification can join as a health advisor or a health Guru. Whatever your goals and commitment, this fitness and health app is the best to have information regarding a healthy life.
OOHHMM JEEVAN mobile app is one of the best digital apps where you will find complete health advice from eminent health experts in the field of Yoga, Exercise and Diet. It's a complete powerhouse of all the form of health tips and techniques which helps one to learn to how to maintain good health and build immunity smoothly.
A user can also find simple and effective stress reduction yoga poses, recommended by many well-known Yoga gurus and various health beneficial techniques which one can practice. The compilation of all yoga poses and techniques under one platform makes OOHHMM JEEVAN app the best app for stress management.
If you are a fitness enthusiast then you can follow many workout exercises by a fitness coach who will help you lose weight. The best 20–40-minute Fat loss exercise like HIIT, Pilates, Weight training and yoga poses give you the best results ever and this is what makes this mobile app the best to be a life coach for your fitness and health.
In OOHHMM JEEVAN app, you will get a balanced and healthy low calories diet and low-fat diet advice from some of the best dieticians having many years of experience which will help you to lose weight, build strength and increase your energy and immunity.
About OOHHMM JEEVAN
OOHHMM JEEVAN is a fitness and health powerhouse that acquires a comprehensive content covering subjects like physical and mental wellness with yoga, meditation, exercise and a healthy diet plan. In this digital app, you can also track your health parameters, get medicine reminders and store your health records for future reference hassle-free. Another key highlight of this app is the feature that allows its user to invite friends and make new friends and get healthy together.
Vidyesh Vithal Khanolkar
OOHHMM Digital Healthcare
+91 98196 98983
vidyeshk@oohhmm.in