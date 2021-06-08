Sparkling Gem of Fine Jewelry has Acquired 2 Competitors. Revenues over 35 Million in 2020; Bergio (Stock Symbol: BRGO)

Share This Article

News Provided By

$BRGO Logo $BRGO CEO $BRGO Amazing Jewelry $BRGO Acquires GearBubble $BRGO Acquires Aphrodite's

New Acquisition in Play for Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform GearBubble

BERGIO INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRGO)

With the vertical integration of Bergio's production capabilities, we will be able to better service our millions of customers and scale much faster than we would have ever been able to do on our own” — Donald Wilson, CEO of GearBubble

EAST FAIRFIELD,, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkling Gem in the Fine Jewelry Market with Highly Prized Designs has Acquired 2 Competitors with Revenues over 35 Million in 2020; Bergio International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BRGO) New Acquisition in Play for Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform GearBubble Established Jewelry Design & Sales Company for Famous Bergio Brand. Worldwide Gross Sales for Mother's Day Period Surpass $1.48 Million. Plans to Acquire GearBubble , a Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform. Recently Acquired Aphrodite's , a Global Jewelry e-Tailer with $31 Million in Sales in 3.5 Years.Bergio International, Inc. (BRGO) is a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing. The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected.Established in 1995, the BRGO signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, BRGO founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The BRGO Berigo brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. BRGO Releases Mother's Day Sales for Aphrodite'sOn May 19thBRGO released preliminary Mother's Day sales results for Aphrodite's, a global e-tailer recently acquired for $5 million. For the 2021 Mother's Day sales period from April 1, 2021, through May 9, 2021, the gross sales were over $1.488 million. With over 31,000 online orders, Aphrodite's had a gross margin north of 80% and gross profit of just under $245,000.As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, BRGO continues to see increased online purchasing trends gaining permanent traction. BRGO also saw an increase in margins due to vertical integration after its acquisition. The Mother's Day sales period was a very positive start to second quarter of 2021 for BRGO.For more information on Aphrodite's visit https://www.aphrodites.com  BRGO to Acquire GearBubble, a Global E-Commerce Fulfillment PlatformOn May 12thBRGO announced its intent to acquire 51% of the assets of GearBubble, a premier e-commerce fulfillment platform with over $27 million in revenue from 2020.For the past four and a half years, GearBubble has processed over $130 million in sales, with over 5 million units sold, and currently has a positive bottom line. Their offering includes shirts, mugs, additional on-demand items, and most recently, jewelry, a product category they look forward to expanding. GearBubble is best known for its seamless eBay, Etsy, and Amazon integrations, which allow their millions of customers to effortlessly launch, scale, and find success in the e-commerce industry.Donald Wilson, CEO of GearBubble, shared, "We are excited about this acquisition and the possibility to bring high-quality jewelry at a scale to the on-demand eCommerce market. With the vertical integration of Bergio's production capabilities, we will be able to better service our millions of customers and scale much faster than we would have ever been able to do on our own."Under the terms of the deal, BRGO will form an acquisition subsidiary which will own 51% of Gear Bubble's assets, for which BRGO will pay $2 million at closing in cash and an additional $1.162 million in 15 subsequent monthly cash payments. A binding letter of intent was signed on May 6, 2021, and an Acquisition Agreement is set to be fully executed after a full financial audit of Gear Bubble's assets by July 1, 2021.The acquisition of GearBubble's assets will strengthen BRGO efforts for expansion into e-commerce and further increase the product categories they offer. The addition will allow BRGO to tap into GearBubble's millions of B2B e-commerce customers and world-class marketing while allowing the e-commerce fulfillment platform to integrate advanced jewelry production, allowing them to disrupt the massive gifting market.BRGO has always aimed to create designs ahead of the trends with an unwavering commitment to crafting original pieces, incorporating extraordinary diamonds and precious stones. Their perfectly curated collections have gained global recognition and established the brand as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe.BRGO has been experiencing exponential growth in 2021. They most recently acquired Aphrodite's, a global jewelry e-tailer that has done $31 million in sales in 3.5 years and $10 million of those during the pandemic. Since acquiring Aphrodite's, BRGO has already increased their production over 100,000 units. They intend to continue their increase in production. BRGO can accomplish this due to its diligent investment in manufacturing technology and expertly skilled human capital.For more information on GearBubble, visit https://www.gearbubble.com For more information on Bergio International, Inc. (BRGO) visit www.bergio.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Bergio International (OTC: BRGO) Investors Conference May 2021