Streaming Media Device Market to Hit USD 24 Billion by 2026 Growing at a 17.5% CAGR | North America Region to Spearhead the Global Streaming Media Devices Market

Global Streaming Media Device Market leaders are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, HUMAX, Philips Electronics, Nvidia Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Azulle, Roku, Inc., Xiaomi Inc., WeTek, TiVo, SkyStream Technologies, Matricom and ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global streaming media device market size to reach USD 24 billion at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2020–2026 (forecast period).

A streaming media device is streaming hardware that links TV or home theater to the Internet through Wi-Fi or Ethernet and allows users to access content from online services. These are common devices with just a few connections, such as video (HDMI and/or composite), audio (RCA and/or digital), and Ethernet network jacks.

Several streaming media players also have built-in Wi-Fi for wireless internet connectivity, most of which have a dedicated remote control. Roku Player, Google Chromecast, Amazon Firestick, and Apple TV are among the most popular streaming media devices.

The growing demand for digital video and audio streaming content services and the increasing penetration of the Internet are factors pushing the growth of the global market for streaming media devices. The spike in the number of smart devices capable of supporting digital media, together with the availability of high-speed Internet access, has provided consumers with access to the media content of their preference. The US has seen a huge rise in demand for digital media, with much of the digital media consumption being audio and video. OTT services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube have witnessed a rising demand among young people around the globe that drives demand for streaming media devices. Strong restrictions on piracy and illegal streaming are likely to impede the market growth. The industry is finding opportunities from the rising demand for cloud-based services and solutions. In addition, the growing penetration of smart TVs is expected to challenge market growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10076

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Streaming Media Device Market

The digitalization of consumption is fundamentally changing the media and entertainment industry. Streaming platforms are among the structural winners of this trend. They have enjoyed tremendous success over the last few years, and their prospects remain promising despite the dire economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

Market Segmentation

The global streaming media device market has been segmented on the basis of device type, resolution, application, and end-use.

By device type, the global streaming media device market has been segmented into gaming consoles and media streamers. The media streamers segment has been further segmented into streaming boxes and streaming sticks.

By resolution, the global streaming media device market has been segmented into 720p, 1080p, and 4K.

By application, the global streaming media device market has been bifurcated into gaming, audio/video entertainment, e-learning, and others.

By end-Use, the global streaming media device market has been segmented into commercial and residential.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on Streaming Media Device Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/streaming-media-device-market-10076

Regional Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) study has covered the following regions in the regional analysis of the streaming media device market: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America to lead the global market

North America currently leads the global streaming media device market and has a large market share due to the involvement of the majority of main players in the market who are investing heavily in developing streaming media devices to provide innovative features with advanced functionality and high resolution. Moreover, the region is also an early adopter of technology, and young people in the region are increasingly demanding OTT services, which fuel the demand for streaming media devices in the region.

APAC to be the fastest-growing regional market

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market in the forecast period. The demand for cloud-based solutions and services and rising Internet penetration in the region are expected to boost the market growth. In addition, high consumer income in the region and increasingly demanding on-demand streaming services among young people in the region further increase market demand in the region.

Europe to achieve large market share

Europe is also expected to have a large market share. The region has been very focused on the adoption of cloud strategies and streaming entertainment services that drive market growth in the region.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10076

Competitive Landscape

Notable Players of The Global Streaming Media Device Market Are:

VCA Technology (the U.K.)

Amazon.com, Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Google LLC (US)

HUMAX (South Korea)

Philips Electronics (Netherlands)

Nvidia Corporation (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Azulle (US), Roku, Inc. (US)

Xiaomi Inc. (China)

WeTek (Portugal)

TiVo (US)

SkyStream Technologies (US)

Matricom (US)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan).

Discover More Research Reports on Network and Communications, By Market Research Future

Industry News

In July 2019, Apple Inc. revealed plans to launch Apple TV+ streaming services to allow consumers to watch content on iPhone, iPad, MAC, Apple TV, and other smart TVs. The latest edition also includes access to new shows created by the company based on a subscription service.

Browse Related Reports

Global Live Streaming Market Research Report: By Component (Platforms and Services), By End-User (Media & Entertainment, Esports, Events, Education, Retail, Government and Others) - Forecast till 2027

Global Video Streaming Market Research Report: By Model (Advertisement Supported Video on Demand and Hybrid), By Platform (Gaming Consoles, Smart TVs, Laptops & Desktops) By Deployment (Cloud), Type (Live Video Streaming) - Forecast to 2027

Streaming Analytics Market, By Component (Software, Service), By Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), By Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Fraud Detection), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise) - Forecast 2027

Global Cloud Video Streaming Market, By Components (By Streaming Cloud Content), By Streaming Type (Live Streaming, Video on Demand, Video Hosting), By Cloud Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Education, Government) - Forecast 2027

Global Video Streaming Software Market Research Report: Information by Component (Transcoding & Processing, Video Management, Video Delivery & Distribution, Video Security), Streaming Type (Live, Video-On-Demand), Deployment, Vertical – Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com