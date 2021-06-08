Wise Leader Dr. Rita Webster to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With information and data coming at us constantly, we have to apply wisdom to our thinking and decision-making.

Dr. Webster is the founder of Wise Leader, where she helps women leaders reach the next level of leadership and contribution for their companies, while also lowering their stress and increasing their level of happiness.

An executive coach for almost 25 years Dr. Webster works with women leaders who have significant responsibilities, usually at the VP director, manager level, for all sizes of companies, from Fortune 100 to nonprofit.

“I am having the time of my life working with these bright, talented women,” says Dr. Webster. “Now is really a key time for women because we're getting the data from all over the world that shows every organization’s measures are better when they have more women at the top. Confident women leaders are needed now more than ever. Coaching prepares women for leadership in a more authentic way.”

Leaders have to be able manage their own emotions, says Dr. Webster. The more they can practice emotional intelligence, the easier it becomes to recognize the emotions of their team, boss and colleagues. Recognizing and understanding emotions is critical for successfully leading change,

“The one-on-one executive coaching and the women manager cohorts that I do actually give women a chance to pause and take a deep breath and step back from the craziness and the hurried schedules that we have every day to think more deeply,” says Dr. Webster. “This is the path to wisdom, as well as making better use of our time and talents.”

According to Dr. Webster, there are 12 key challenges unique to women leaders, including confidence, authenticity, fear of failure, asking for help, self-promotion and taking charge of their own career.

“When women get a handle on these 12 key challenges, their opportunities to make significant contribution goes way up,” says Dr. Webster. “When we have clarity about how to use our authentic strengths, we can define success on our own terms. Our happiness level goes way up, and our stress level goes way down. Work becomes fun and our confidence soars. That's the power of the work I do.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Rita Webster in an interview with Jim Masters on June 10th at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on June 17th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.wiseleader.net