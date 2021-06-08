How to handle the June Core Google Update

On June 2nd Google released a kernel update. And in July there will be another one.

During the first few days, most of our marketers and SEOs saw little or no changes in our rankings or search traffic.

But on Sunday, June 6, many of the upheavals began to pay off.

Some of my friends saw decline and others made profit.

Remember, if someone falls on the rankings, someone else takes their place. So if there are losers, there are also winners.

But what’s nice is that I have an advertising agency. And because we have hundreds of customers around the world in different industries, I can see trends very quickly.

And I noticed something in this update that was a bit unique …

But first…

My traffic dropped

I had core updates that helped and hurt me. That is why I believe that you as a marketer have a omnichannel approach.

At our agency, for example, we generate clients through:

SEO

Advertisements

Word of mouth / customer references

Partnership Program

Outgoing sales

Social media marketing

Podcasting

Speaking during conferences

By hiring good people who have commitments and can potentially bring customers

Ubersuggest

The list goes on and on, but these are just a few ways our customers get. Therefore, I do not like to rely entirely on 1 channel, because it is too risky.

Here, for example, is our TV ad that will be offered soon (the ad has yet to be edited and is not finished yet).

But my traffic dropped about 9%. It may drop even more in the next few days or weeks, but that’s where I am now.

But when I look in my numbers and look at my customers who have performed well throughout this update, I notice a trend.

Google does not want fluff

Of course, most of my traffic drop came from my blog pages.

But with my blog posts, I usually start it with storytelling.

Here is for example my message about SEO.

I currently rank on page 1.

But look at my title tag …

SEO made simple: a step-by-step guide for 2021

And here were the first few paragraphs of the post …

Guess how many blog posts people publish each day. Any ideas? Well, WordPress users only publish more than 2 million posts every day. It comes out on 24 blog posts every second. This means that users have published approximately 216 blog posts while reading these five sentences. And that only counts WordPress users. If we were to count all the blog posts, the number would surely be higher. This makes it difficult to stand out. But it has to be if you want to make your blog a successful blog. Although I spend 4-5 hours writing my blog posts, the ten minutes I spend optimizing each post are the most important. No wonder millions of people Google the term “SEO” month.

My stories that used storytelling did not go so well. When I write, I usually create brackets to try to attract people.

But my clients and even my sites that used the approach did not fare as well compared to the sites that did not use it.

And the sites that in many cases (not all) started ranking above me, only write ordinary content, also do not use storytelling or infographics, or do much unique.

If someone is Google’s SEO, based on the top 10 results, they want to learn what SEO is and how to do it.

In other words, they want their answer right away and want you as a marketer / writer to get to the point right away.

Then I started to change a lot of my content, which would require a lot of work.

Now the new title of the post is’ What is SEO? (Learn SEO in 5 minutes) ”

I am now starting to get the message going to what SEO is by giving my definition of it.

Will it increase my traffic? Time will tell and I will probably have to do all my test tickets and my content multiple tests to get it right.

But the best way to rank well in the long run is to place yourself in the search engines and give them what they want.

It’s not about optimizing time on site or bounce rate. It is about optimizing to give the user what he wants as quickly as possible.

Closure

Go through your content, especially the introductory paragraphs in your blog posts and test the removal of lint.

Go to the point and give people what they want.

This is a great way to enhance the user experience.

Yes, it can reduce you word count or time on site, but none of it matters. Concentrate on getting users what they want as quickly as possible.

How did you do with the latest update?