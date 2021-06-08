Lampkin Foundation’s Efforts Applauded by Congresswoman Norma Torres
Founder and Board Chair, D'Andre Lampkin explains how the food pantry expanded since March 2020 and became a resource for district residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Collaboration and Strategic Partnerships Cited as Reason for Nonprofit’s Success in Community During the Pandemic
The Congresswoman’s dedication to the community and her interest in supporting non-profits and businesses partnering in the district to address challenges is very encouraging.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congresswoman Norma Torres visited the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Headquarters to applaud the efforts of foundation supporters and learn more about how the foundation is working collaboratively with community partners to promote civic engagement and assist residents recovering from the pandemic and other local disasters. “The Congresswoman’s dedication to the community and her interest in supporting non-profits and businesses partnering in the district to address challenges is very encouraging”, said Marcellus McMillian, Lampkin Foundation Board Member. “Bringing recognition to the efforts of the Lampkin Foundation is very important as we’re building our outreach efforts” he adds.
— Marcellus McMillian, Lampkin Foundation Board Member
Congresswoman Torres toured the site with the founder, D’Andre Lampkin and Board Members Tywanna Hill and Marcellus McMillian. One of the highlights of the tour was the photo gallery hallway dedicated to individuals who committed their lives to serving others. Other stops included the community food pantry and a meet and greet where Congresswoman Torres updated partners on efforts within the 35th congressional district. The meet and greet was attended by the various partners supporting the foundation's efforts, including representation from Care Staffing Professionals, LifeStream Inc., Caramel Connections Foundation, the Ontario Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, House of Pistachios, and the U.S. Census Bureau. Board Member Tywanna Hill showed a video presentation depicting how the Lampkin Foundation recently issued three higher education scholarships to high school students. This years award recipients included students residing in Chino Hills, California Atlanta, Georgia, and North Charleston, South Carolina.
“The theme of the meeting was partnerships,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Founder and Board Chair of the Foundation. “When the COVID-19 pandemic gained international attention, the Lampkin Foundation was already engaged in U.S. Census outreach efforts which became the stepping stone into our other community efforts during the pandemic”. When California Governor Newsom announced the statewide lockdown in March of 2020, the Lampkin Foundation switched its operations to a hyper-local focus. On March 18, 2020, the Foundation opened a food pantry to support residents who were furloughed and unemployed. Residents who were interested in new employment opportunities received referrals to Care Staffing Professionals, a healthcare staffing solutions company, to be retrained as healthcare professionals and placed at COVID-19 testing sites throughout San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties.
“Thanks to the support from the Lampkin Foundation, the City of Ontario was able to reach record-breaking numbers when it came to ensuring Ontario residents were counted in the 2020 Census,” said Renay Sehgal Mehta, outgoing U.S. Census Bureau Lead Partnership Specialist. “Partnering with organizations such as the Lampkin Foundation helped build our outreach efforts and ensured our success”, she added. LifeStream representative, Al Boling noted how the Lampkin Foundation and Ontario Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted joint blood drives to address the 25% shortage of annual blood donations caused by school closures. Other community outreach efforts by the Lampkin Foundation includes providing disaster relief to Ontario, California residents affected by the March 2021 fireworks explosion, restoring parts of the historic Bethel Congregational church, providing ongoing volunteer support to the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization to assist survivors of the 2018 Woolsey Fire, and providing volunteers and funding for a vertical garden at the City of Ontario’s newest community garden, ‘Seeds of Joy’.
About D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation: The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a Non-Government Organization (NGO), 501(c)(3) charitable organization currently operating programs throughout the United States that have a significant impact in a wide range of issue areas, including education, economic development, climate change research, health and wellness, disaster relief, and healthy alternatives for under-served communities. Visit D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation at www.lampkinfoundation.org.
