Pinterest expands store features in more regions, adds new product display options

As it builds on its e-commerce tools and positions the app as a major destination for online shopping, Pinterest has it today announced an expansion of its shopping features, including wider availability in more regions, and a new way for Pinners to keep track of products of interest in the app.

First, Pinterest expands its shopping features to Australia, Canada, France and Germany, which gives more Pinterest users the opportunity to buy directly from Pins, boards and search results.

The expansion will also increase the availability of Pinterest’s ‘blue checkmark’ verified merchant app, as well as new profiles on profiles and new product branding options in each of these regions.

Pinterest is working to expand the availability of its advertising and shopping options as it seeks to build on its opportunities, and to take greater advantage of the growing interest in e-commerce. Pinterest also has Pinterest ads in Brazil and Mexico earlier this year, and collectively, these additions will ideally help the platform add more and more users and bring in more revenue, even if it looks like physical stores will return to normal as global vaccination continues.

In addition, Pinterest is also adding a new shopping list feature, which will allow Pinners to store product pens in a collection, making it easier for them to come back and buy the items they were looking for. buy, just like in their favorite local stores “.

As you can see here, the shopping lists will keep all your stored products in one place, which helps users to compare prices and keep the product pins in their minds, while Pinterest will also warn users about price drops on items they have stored, and thus helping people get. the best deals as it is available.

Shopping lists are available in the US and UK this week before being extended to Australia, Canada, France and Germany later this year.

Pinterest is also updating its brand profile version to make it easier for businesses to turn their store page into a store window – ‘with products in stock, organized by category, select product groups and dynamically created recommendations’ .

It provides more ways for businesses to present their items in a more in-store display version, which can help attract buyers further and build on product associations.

And lastly, Pinterest has launched a new limited edition product window, sold exclusively by Pinterest, called ‘The goods‘.

As you can see here, ‘The Goods’ will be an ongoing two-week Shopping Spotlight that gives Pinners access to limited edition products. Pinterest will partner with a series of brands featured in ‘The Goods’, with the initial group Olive & June, Charlotte Tilbury and Park and fifth.

As noted, with the rise of e-commerce in recent years, Pinterest was a major beneficiary, adding an extra 111 million more active users and sees considerable momentum in its shopping elements. The challenge for Pinterest now is to maintain growth, even as physical store windows return, which is likely to mean expanding their tools into as many regions as possible and permanently changing user behaviors and habits to build on. . use.

These new tools and extensions are a step in the right direction, and you can expect Pinterest to continue to add more shopping options, and streamlined catalog uploads and connection processes, as part of this ongoing push.

You can learn more about Pinterest’s latest additions here.