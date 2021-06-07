Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 50th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 7, 2021, in the 200 Block of 50th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:58 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, with noticeable damage on the front driver’s side hood, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.