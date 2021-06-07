Updated with Video Suspect Sought in Attempted Bank Robbery Offenses in the District
The Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek seeks the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Attempted Bank Robbery offenses that occurred on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the District.
- At approximately 12:56 pm, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest the suspect entered the Chase Bank. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding US currency. The employee did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 21-073-991
- At approximately 4:30 pm, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding US currency. The employee did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 21-074-095
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding these cases should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.