Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the 200 Block of 37th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female and an adult male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, 21 year-old Kamanye Williams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

