*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 4, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:01 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below: https://youtu.be/G4wGzHJv1h4

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

