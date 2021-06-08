Instagram releases the summer issue of its Insider Magazine to coincide with ‘Creator Week’

This week Instagram presents its first ‘Creator Weeka showcase event featuring a series of Instagram Live sessions with emerging creators, brands, Instagram staff and more, to provide more perspective on what’s happening, what’s coming, and how brands can maximize their Instagram presence.

As part of the event, Instagram is also releasing the second issue of its digital Instagram magazine ‘Instagram Insider’, which also includes creation interviews and expert tips, which serves as a guide for the live sessions.

Like the first edition, released in April, the 8-page magazine features the best creators to follow, predictions and interviews with platform stars.

It also provides an overview of how Instagram recommends people to build their presence on the platform in a more sustainable and manageable way.

And what’s probably the most interesting element for digital marketers, the new edition also has a section on ‘Algorithm Myth-Busting’, which provides insights directly from the source on how content is displayed and distributed on the platform.

Okay, these are not exactly things that define strategy, but they are interesting information, and in addition to the questions and answers in the first issue of the magazine, it does help to paint a broader picture of how it all works.

And you can get more insight tomorrow this session:

6/8 – 8:45 to 09:30 PST – Mythbusting Algorithm

Read how the algo actually works in this live interview with IG & FBs policy team. Presented by Refinery 29 Unbothered’s Laurise McMillian.

It may be worthwhile to set up and see if any important insights are revealed.

All Creator Week sessions are broadcast live on the Instagram Creator Account in the app, which will also present recorded sessions after the live events. Instagram also shares daily overviews of key highlights in the Creators account.

The summer issue of Instagram Insider magazine is being made available this week.