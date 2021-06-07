Facebook slows down reduction of paid opportunities and subscribers for fans until 2023, criticizes Apple’s fees

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not happy with Apple, and he is not afraid to call them by name to air his grievances.

As you can see here, Zuckerberg announced today that the creative tools for creators, including paid online events, fan subscribers and badges will remain free for creators until 2023.

Facebook announced that these tools would be free launched last year, with the understanding that this is a measure to help those affected by the pandemic, and that Facebook will eventually try to take a cut in these paid instruments as part of its future revenue strategy.

Which is still the case, but given the ongoing aftermath of the pandemic, Facebook is keeping it free for now, while Zuck is also calling Apple’s 30% subscription fee in the app on iOS directly, noting that Facebook will not be so greedy. in its ultimate revenue-sharing strategy.

Tensions have been running high between the tech giants since June last year, when Apple announced its upcoming IDFA update, which will alert all app users about the data each app follows on them, via prominent on-screen pop-ups. The directions then give users the ability to block data tracking, limiting the insight available to digital advertisers.

What a potential significant headache for Facebook, which not only tracks a lot of user data within its apps, but also does not have the best reputation for how it uses and protects such information, given the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other similar incidents.

This is likely to cause many users to cut off Facebook’s data access in particular, which is why Facebook launched various public attacks on Apple’s new process, even appealing to users to resist the update, as it will hurt small businesses.

As Zuckerberg explained in January, during a Facebook earnings call:

‘Apple has the biggest incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to give their own preference. Apple may say they do it to help people, but the movements hold their competitive interests. ‘

Apple, of course, says its new privacy options are simply in line with the growing public expectation surrounding such, giving people more control over how their data is used. This may be true, but both statements fit in some ways as well, and Facebook is not the only company that has strongly opposed Apple’s high App Store fees.

Indeed, Epic Games, the maker of the popular FPS game Fortnite, is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against Apple over the 30% fee that Apple applies to in-app purchases. Epic’s argument is that Apple has no interest in such purchases once the app is downloaded, and that The App Store no longer plays a role in the transaction. If the 30% fee is removed, Epic argued that it will be able to better serve its audience with lower costs, which will facilitate the growth and expansion of business, which according to Apple is limited.

The final outcome may lead to Apple reducing its stake, but the chances that Apple will abandon it in any significant way or eliminate it altogether seem slim. But because larger platforms continue to make noise, especially in the case of tools designed to help creators make money, and to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic, Apple may have an extra push, or at least a further investigation. of regulators.

Apple did it grant a temporary waiver of the amount of 30% on funds raised over the past six months by the paid meetings of Facebook, and there were some small signs of flexibility in the general hardline approach of the company.

But it’s still largely fixed, and it does not seem to have softened yet.

In addition to Facebook’s decision to delay any cuts to its new payment options for the next two years, Zuckerberg also announced a new payout interface, which will show creators how different companies’ fees and taxes affect their earnings.

As you can see, the new offering will clearly show where every penny of your revenue goes from your Facebook events and subscriptions – which, in addition to adding transparency, is also a way to arouse even more anger towards Apple and Google . cut what they take.

It would hope Facebook puts more pressure on the company to reconsider its approach, but given the history I would not expect Apple to bend so easily.

Maybe it’s just going to look for more ways to beat Facebook back, and the sparring game will continue – or maybe it’s going to end up going to a significantly reduced share to the tech giants and putting more money in the pockets of the creators. .

I mean, you can hope for the latter, but the former seems likely at the moment.