Construction on improvements to State Routes 9 and 204 intersection moves to stage 2 on June 14

Adding second northbound lane, right turn pockets on SR 9 in Lake Stevens will require overnight road and lane closures

LAKE STEVENS – Beginning June 14, the project to improve traffic flow at the State Route 9 and State Route 204 intersection near Frontier Village in Lake Stevens will move to the second of three stages.

Contractor crews from Marshbank Construction Inc., working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will extend a second northbound lane on SR 9 from south of Market Place to Fourth Street Northeast, where it will join up with the existing second northbound lane.

When complete, the stage 2 work will also make it easier for drivers to turn on and off SR 9 by adding right turn pockets:

From SR 9 northbound to Fourth Street Northeast.

From SR 9 southbound to Market Place.

From Market Place westbound to SR 9 northbound.

Additionally, crews will build noise walls and add 500 trees to the area to reduce highway sounds to homeowners and businesses on both sides of SR 9.

What to expect

Construction on the second northbound lane extension and right turn pockets will occur between June 14 and late October. Noise wall installation and landscaping work is expected to begin in March 2022.

Except for some daytime weekday SR 9 shoulder closures, most closures will occur on weeknights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Through October, nighttime travelers in the Lake Stevens area can expect:

Partial and full closures of Market Place at the intersection with SR 9.

SR 9 reduced to one lane with alternating northbound and southbound traffic between Market Place and SR 204.

Lane closures in both directions of SR 9.

Single lane closures on SR 204 just before the intersection with SR 9.

During the first two weeks of construction, contractor crews will complete daytime work that requires shoulder closures on SR 9. The first overnight closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, June 28. Additional closures will be announced when they are scheduled.

People who travel can use the WSDOT app and travel alerts page to track specific closures and plan their trip before they go. For regular updates about the project, subscribe to the WSDOT Snohomish County newsletter and follow @WSDOT_Traffic on Twitter.

Second of three stages

The Washington state Legislature included $69 million to improve the SR 9 and 204 intersection in its 2015 Connecting Washington package. WSDOT then worked closely with the Lake Stevens community to design the three-stage project.

In 2019, WSDOT completed stage 1 of the project by converting the right-turn-only lane from southbound SR 9 to Market Place into a second southbound SR 9 through-lane.

Construction on stage 3 is expected to begin in 2022 and will include roundabouts at the following intersections:

SR 9/SR 204.

SR 9/North Davies Road/Vernon Road.

Vernon Road/91st Avenue Northeast.

North Davies Road/Frontage Road.

When all three stages are complete, the project is expected to reduce serious injury collisions, improve travel times and ease access to Frontier Village and other area destinations.