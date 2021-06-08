CAIF Turmeric Powder Provides Significant B2B Opportunities for the Food, Beverage, Supplement, and Pet Food Industries
Turmeric's active component, Curcumin, is reported to be a strong antioxidant, supporting immune health, and acting as an anti-inflammatory.
Global Botanical Extracts Market is expected to reach USD 5,833.4 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022”MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIF, which offer top quality natural botanical extracts, natural flavors, powder and flakes, are benefiting from the huge amount of scientific research papers on the multiple health benefits of the botanical Turmeric. This is a well-known botanical which is used in various foods (including pet food), beverages, cosmetics, medicine, and human and pet nutritional supplements. This positive news from a revered body of researchers, makes adding turmeric to a plethora of products manufactured by the food, beverage, beauty, pharmaceutical and nutrition supplement industries, an excellent move.
Sharing its Expertise
CAIF is renowned for its high-quality control standards, comprehensive portfolio, and sustainable processes. It offers a wide range of extracts from natural sources, and is always ready to advise and share its many years of expertise. Just as with all botanical extracts, the company carefully tailors Turmeric to the needs of its market and customers. Its highly experienced cutting-edge technical team combined with their specialized manufacturing partnerships, make CAIF a first-class partner for businesses which are looking to develop extracts for their formulations.
Overview of the Miraculous Health Benefits
“Curcumin is anti-mutagenic as it potentially helps to prevent new cancers that are caused by chemotherapy or radiation therapy used to treat existing cancers” [2]
The medicinal attributes of turmeric, the source of curcumin, are extremely well researched. As the Journal of Natural Science, Biology and Medicine, notes: turmeric's active constituent, Curcumin, has been proved to offer a broad spectrum of therapeutic effects. Curcumin has been shown to be a strong antioxidant which is able to protect the body from free radical damage. Further, both fat-soluble and water-soluble turmeric extracts (along with their curcumin constituent) demonstrate an antioxidant activity comparable to vitamin C and vitamin E. Moreover, Curcumin acts as an anti-inflammatory, and research shows that: “oral administration of curcumin in instances of acute inflammation can be as effective as cortisone or phenylbutazone, and half as effective in cases of chronic inflammation” [3]. In addition to this, substantial research has shown that it provides protective effects for: the cardiovascular system (including reducing triglyceride and cholesterol levels) [3], and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's [4]. Moreover, it could favorably impact most of the leading aspects of diabetes [5]. Further, it plays a significant role in ameliorating gastric ulcers and periodontitis; has antimicrobial properties; protects the liver; stimulates the immune system; reduces the rate of mutation, and works as an antiseptic [3].
Summing Up
In summary, there is little doubt that the addition of turmeric (and its component curcumin), can help boost both human and animal health, and significantly rocket up sales within the food (including pet food), beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and human and pet supplement industries. Further, as a large percentage of consumers have a strong focus is on wellness, and getting back to nature, the companies which include this miraculous botanical in their products, are likely to become synonymous with promoting natural holistic health and wellbeing.
About CAIF
CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors), Inc—Caif— is a supplier of innovative natural ingredients. These include botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, flavors, natural preservatives, proteins, minerals, antioxidants, among other specialities. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, the company is recognized for its high-quality control standards, comprehensive portfolio, and sustainable process. Caif is continuously working on new product development, looking for innovations, and following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition.
For more information, please visit: www.caif.com
