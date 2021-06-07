YouTube announces expansion of shorts to more regions, and continues to add more music options

YouTube has announced that it’s increasing the availability of its TikTok-like ‘Shorts’ video feed, and users in the UK, Canada and Latin America will have access to the full range of Shorts tools.

As reported by TechCrunch, the Shorts feed and the Shorts camera will be made available to more users in the app this week, while YouTube also continues to expand its availability of music in the app, providing more ways for Shorts users to change themes, make clips based on the latest tracks.

This is where TikTok has achieved significant success, with the platform also looking for his own ties to the music industry as it becomes a bigger consideration for music publishers around the world. Indeed, TikTok has already proven its ability to stimulate musical behavior – Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’, for example, originally released in 1977, entered the Billboard Top 100 again last year at the back of the viral track of a skater driving down the street.

YouTube, which recently report that it generated oLast year, the $ 4 billion for the music industry was eager to apply the same shift, and the expansion of Shorts will contribute to this behavior and boost the use of the option, which YouTube clearly sees as a great potential is to move forward.

In his recent earnings update, YouTube’s parent company Alphabet, reports that shorts are up to 6.5 billion daily views, compared to 3.5 billion at the end of 2020, while YouTube also recently announced a new $ 100 million fund to assist the best Shorts creators, and provide more incentive for Shorts jobs.

How much of it is driven by user engagement, and how much is motivated by the continued expansion of TikTok, is hard to say, but the data clearly indicates that there is opportunity and interest, which makes it a much bigger consideration on YouTube movement can make. forward.

How much of a consideration it would place on your own approach, but it could possibly offer more outreach options via short video clips – and if you’m active on YouTube, it might be worth experimenting with Shorts to see how they perform and what results they do provide your channel.

And if you want to know the latest shorts trends, look no further than YouTube’s bi-monthly Short report.

Some great ideas and comments to keep in mind for your shorts approach.

The extensive rollout of Shorts begins today and will be fully ready by the end of June.