Userful Launches New Corporate Signage Application Signalling Breakthrough in Visual Engagement for the Enterprise
The latest in a series of new apps that provide AV solutions for the enterprise, powered by Userful’s modernized services platform for visual applicationsCALGARY, ALBERTA , CANADA , June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise, announces the release of a new corporate signage application as a part of its award-winning Visual Networking Platform—Userful Emerald Signage.
The Emerald Signage application sits at the front-end of the Visual Networking Platform and enables corporate end-users—from the heads of HR departments to communications managers or administrative staff—to easily author, deploy and manage the content on signage displays anywhere in the world.
As part of Userful’s Visual Networking Platform, IT departments can easily integrate Userful Emerald Signage, along with any other visual applications and services, into its network infrastructure while maintaining administrative control, ensuring data privacy and network security. Userful’s Visual Networking Platform gives the IT department the management tools and control it needs while Userful Emerald Signage delivers content creation and management capability to each individual department.
Emerald Signage features a native Content Management System (CMS), which simplifies the creation, management and display of content through a cloud-based intuitive interface, providing fully-dynamic corporate digital signage on a global scale.
“Emerald Signage is the first solution of its kind, and a breakthrough in the digital signage space.” says John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “As part of the Userful Visual Networking Platform, it allows organizations to break down silos across departments by unifying its corporate communications on a single platform, administered via its IT infrastructure, but deployed by each individual department, thus streamlining operations and facilitating better employee engagement through elite visual communications.”
Some key features include:
Canvas Content Creator: easily create custom posters and signage layouts from over 400 templates, and combine images, videos and widgets in a single view. Includes QR Code Generator, enabling touchless interactivity.
Role-Based Permissions & Access Control: gives administrators full control over who is allowed to deploy and manage content.
One-Click App Integration: include widgets and apps to canvases—including YouTube, Twitter, Weather, RSS, News, and more.
Global Management: Provision, manage and monitor displays or video walls anywhere in the world through the cloud.
Any source, anywhere, any time: provides multiple ways to stream content onto any screen, including secure local HDMI sources, VNC and RDP.
Integrated into Userful's platform: deploy using on premise and cloud or hybrid infrastructure with commercially-available, off-the-shelf-hardware ensuring maximum flexibility and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Whether it’s used for corporate messaging, employee recognition, driving brand awareness, or increasing cooperation and transparency, Userful Emerald Signage is easy to deploy, manage and support. To learn more about Userful Emerald Signage, visit http://userful.com/products/emerald-signage
About Userful
Userful is a software company providing hybrid, cloud and virtualization services that power complex digital infrastructure for critical enterprise operations. The company accelerates digital transformation through visual transformation, enabling a broad range of visualization services. Spanning compute, cloud, networking, security, and digital workspace, Userful’s Visual Networking Platform is the industry’s only software-defined AV-over-IP platform and empowers enterprise IT teams to centrally manage AV applications and services over the network—from control rooms to digital signage, corporate communications and retail. Userful’s advances in streaming technology allow enterprise content to be distributed to any visual interface, anywhere, anytime. By leveraging network infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and using only commercially available hardware, Userful delivers high performance, reliability and security with an industry leading TCO.
Danielle Alfaro
Userful
+1 403-923-6723
