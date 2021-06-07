LinkedIn Case Study: How Thoughtworks Used LinkedIn to Promote Content Efforts [Infographic]

LinkedIn has seen a steady increase in content engagement over the past few years, and with it, it has also been aimed at supporting evolving user behavior by adding new options such as enhanced Lead Gen Ads and content analysis, designed to provide more insight into key trends and shifts, and to help marketers make the most of their platform efforts.

And those instruments can have a huge impact, as reflected in this case study, which set out LinkedIn in a new infographic.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Thoughts launched Perspectives, a digital publication designed to provide practical, practical advice to senior executives. To build its readership and subscriber base, the company had to find a way to look forward to an already cluttered content landscape. ‘

The case study provides interesting insights on how you can use the various tools of LinkedIn to promote your content and to raise awareness in the app. And while this example was hand-picked by LinkedIn, it’s important to note in your own approach.

Look at the infographic below.