Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,133 in the last 365 days.

Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction June 6-11

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of June 6 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

MILL STREET ON RAMP TO SOUTHBOUND I-580 CLOSURE Interstate ramps are being reconstructed.

  • The Mill Street on ramp to southbound I-580 will be closed 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week beginning Sunday, June 6 to Monday, June 21. Detour via Terminal Way or Kietzke Lane to access southbound I-580 via Plumb Lane.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted. 

  • Kietzke Lane closed underneath I-580 between Kuenzli Lane and Galletti Way nightly 8p.m. to 6a.m. June 6 to June 11.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES 

  • These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight June 6 to June 11 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022.  Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395  Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 
  • Southbound I-580 off ramp to Second Street intermittently closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. June 6 to June 11. 
  • Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg 

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

  • Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m. 

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. 

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com

You just read:

Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction June 6-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.