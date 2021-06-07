U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) South Lane Closure for Bridge Repair in Chadds Ford and Pennsbury Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling south on the bridge carrying U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) over the Brandywine Creek will experience a left lane closure between Creek Road and Fairville Road in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, due to the deterioration of two structural support pedestals discovered during a recent bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists traveling south on U.S. 1 in this area are advised to allow extra time for travel because backups and delays may occur.

The U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) bridge was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1990. The 86-foot long, 60-foot wide structure carries approximately 27,668 vehicles a day. Prior to implementing this lane closure, trucks were restricted from traveling on the bridge’s southbound left lane.

PennDOT is finalizing the rehabilitation plan to replace the damaged pedestals and deteriorated deck joints on the southbound U.S. 1 structure. Construction is expected to start within the next few weeks. The work will be performed by Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., the general contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #