Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 7, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On June 7, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

S.7, An act relating to expanding access to expungement and sealing of criminal history records

S.13, An act relating to Pupil Weighting Factors Report

S.22, An act relating to health care practitioners administering stem cell products not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

S.25, An act relating to miscellaneous cannabis regulation procedures

S.47, An act relating to motor vehicle manufacturers, dealers, and warranty or service facilities

S.97, An act relating to miscellaneous judiciary procedures

S.115, An act relating to making miscellaneous changes in education laws

S.3, An act relating to competency to stand trial and insanity as a defense

Governor Scott issued the following statement when signing S.3:

“Public safety is a top priority for my Administration, as is the mental health of Vermonters. This important piece of legislation will help address the limitations of our current systems by lessening the gap between the criminal justice and mental health systems. It also takes steps to ensure due process in the criminal system, protect public safety, and ensure that those experiencing mental illness receive appropriate treatment. I want to thank our partners and members of the judiciary committees for their work.”

S.15, An act relating to mailing out ballots, correcting defective ballots, and miscellaneous changes to State election laws

Governor Scott issued the following statement when signing S.15:

“I’m signing this bill because I believe making sure voting is easy and accessible, and increasing voter participation, is important. Having said that, we should not limit this expansion of access to general elections alone, which already have the highest voter turnout.

“For greater consistency and to expand access further, I am asking the General Assembly to extend the provisions of this bill to primary elections, local elections and school budget votes when they return to session in January.”

S.48, An act relating to Vermont’s adoption of the interstate Nurse Licensure Compact

Governor Scott issued the following statement when signing S.48:

“Making it easier to live and work in Vermont to address our demographic and workforce crisis has been a top priority for my Administration. I am proud of the work we have done in previous years with the Secretary of State’s Office to make it easier for servicemen and women to transition into the civilian workforce in Vermont, and reforming rules to make it easier for people with licenses in other states to become licensed in Vermont.

“After all we’ve been through the past 15 months, it is more clear than ever how important nurses are to our communities, and we need to continue to add tools to attract more to the Green Mountain State. Joining the compact will help us do that, while also ensuring more uniform standards and protecting public health.”

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2021 legislative session, click here.

