Mosinee Man Charged in Disappearance of Casandra Ayon

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office today announced that a Mosinee man has been charged in relation to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon, last seen in Unity, Wis. on October 3, 2020.

Prosecutors charged Jesus Contreras Perez of Mosinee, Wisconsin, with first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking causing bodily harm.

The criminal complaint can be found here.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Contreras Perez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow with assistance from the DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is providing victim services.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157, or you can contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office TIP line at 888-847-2576.