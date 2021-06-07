Swanton Man Charged with Promotion of a Recording of Sexual Conduct with a Child

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office announced that Preston Apuan, 30, of Swanton, Vermont, was arraigned on May 14, 2021, on four felony counts of promotion of a recording of sexual conduct with a child. According to documents filed with the Court, Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (VT-ICAC) received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated someone had used the online platform Discord to send electronic files containing child sexual abuse materials. VT-ICAC subsequently identified the user as Mr. Apuan after executing online and residential search warrants.

Mr. Apuan pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Franklin Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court. The Court, Judge Robert A. Mello presiding, released Mr. Apuan on conditions of release which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

The charges brought against Mr. Apuan stem from a criminal investigation conducted by VT-ICAC, including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Swanton Police Department, and Vermont State Police. VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child sexual abuse materials. VT-ICAC also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Last modified: June 7, 2021