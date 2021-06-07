Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burlington Man Charged with Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office announced that Avery Caterer, 25, of Burlington, Vermont, was arraigned on May 19, 2021, on seven felony counts and one misdemeanor count of possession of child sexual abuse materials. According to documents filed with the Court, Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (VT-ICAC) received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which indicated that someone had uploaded images containing child sexual abuse material to a Google account. After executing online and residential search warrants, VT-ICAC subsequently seized devices containing child sexual abuse materials from Mr. Caterer’s residence.

Mr. Caterer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Chittenden Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. The Court, Judge Alison Arms presiding, released Mr. Caterer on conditions of release which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

The charges brought against Mr. Caterer stem from a criminal investigation conducted by VT-ICAC, including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Vermont State Police, Burlington Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations. VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child sexual abuse materials. VT-ICAC also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Last modified: June 7, 2021

