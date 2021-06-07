Diddy Moves into the Digital Age and One Black-Owned Platform is Already Ahead of the Tech Curve

The Relationship Concierge

The Relationship Concierge is more than a reminder service, it is your indispensable digital friend.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, made headlines this week as the multimillion-dollar investor jumped into the online arena releasing a Black-owned business meeting place. But one digital pioneer is ahead of the wave of celebrity support now embracing the power of Black businesses — meet Dominique Johnson, founder, and CEO of The Relationship Concierge, an innovative app merging special life events and the marketplace. This discerning application program is a lightning rod to the industry, setting the world of virtual reminders on fire through its innovative calendar system, and rich cadre of vendors.

This woman-owned business is upending the norms of benign calendar platforms by adding a distinct flair and usefulness. The Relationship Concierge breaks free from the roar of this crowded field by adding a layer of community awareness and targeted connections. Johnson believes it is her mission to provide a digital space where business owners of Black and brown hues can establish long-lasting partnerships and reach a new constituency. Along with her team of talented graphic designers and web developers, Johnson created an experience which leaves the user asking, “how did I ever live without this service?”

According to the National Center for Women & Information Technology, Black women are underrepresented in the tech world, making up only 3% of the computing and mathematical workforce in 2019. The numbers may not be on her side, but Johnson is breaking through the old boys’ club to create a one-of-a-kind experience for her users. This African American beauty pulls on her Liberian roots of strength and perseverance to provide a haven for Black-owned businesses to flourish.

Every click of this app displays Johnson’s attention for detail. Using state-of-the-art technology, and an eye for her consumers, Johnson built a system that understands the needs of its users even before the user knows it. The Relationship Concierge sends a notification two weeks prior to a special event and then offers access to its curated vendor list to choose an appropriate gift. The intuitive, customer-centered platform never lets you forget a birthday, anniversary, baby shower, or bris. Not only does the app send reminders, but it also goes one step further to create customized e-cards — and it will even handle the shopping, too.

The Relationship Concierge is your best friend, savvy shopper, and digital butler, all rolled up into one user friendly app.

For more information on the Relationship Concierge, contact Dominique Johnson at relationshipconcierge2020@gmail.com or 614-674-4866