Federal Reserve Board announces that results from its bank stress tests will be released on Thursday, June 24, at 4:30 p.m. EDT

June 07, 2021

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Monday that results from its bank stress tests will be released on Thursday, June 24, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Stress tests help ensure that banks have adequate capital to absorb losses so that they can lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession. For the 2021 stress tests, the resilience of large banks is being tested against a hypothetical recession featuring a severe global downturn with substantial stress in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets.

Banks with more than $100 billion in total consolidated assets are subject to the Board's stress tests. The smaller banks among those subject to the Board's stress test are only required to participate every other year with all firms participating last year. For this year's test, four firms voluntarily opted-in: BMO Financial Corp., MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, RBC US Group Holdings LLC, and Regions Financial Corporation.

