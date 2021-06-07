TikTok continues its position at the top of the monthly app download card

In spite of user safety concernsand ongoing global tensions that could lead to growth impact for the Chinese-owned app, TikTok remains hugely popular and, according to the latest data from May, is once again leading the global download maps on both iOS and Android. Sensor tower.

The app holds the top position on the download charts for months and continues to grow, despite varying regulatory concerns and the emergence of alternative tools and options.

As explained by Sensor tower:

“TikTok was the most downloaded non-game app worldwide for May 2021 with over 80 million installations. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installations were from Brazil with 16%, followed by Douyin in China with 12%. ‘

So it’s not TikTok in these stats, but the Chinese version ‘Douyin’ is also introduced. But the app’s continued growth is impressive and especially underlines the increasing relevance of the platform for younger users.

Even if you do not like it, or just do not understand why it is so popular, you should pay attention and consider its potential value in your marketing plan.

However, TikTok is still facing various potential growth challenges, with the European Commission recently give TikTok a month to respond to allegations that it is a danger to minors, and the Italian authorities forcing the company delete more than 500,000 accounts due to concerns about minors using the app.

And this is before you consider the ongoing concerns about data surveillance and the possible link of TikTok to the Chinese government, with the app recently launching new collection of biometric data in its terms of service, which can be set to trigger new alarm bells at some regulatory groups. The US also has new restrictions implemented on Chinese enterprises about the possible use of surveillance technology outside China, and it remains possible that TikTok could eventually be caught in this pressure.

In other words, despite TikTok’s popularity, it may still experience bans or restrictions in some regions, with various investigations still investigating the app’s potential security risks.

But for the moment, it remains an important platform and one that all brands need to at least make themselves aware of, and monitor it while adding more and more business tools.

If we look at the other listed apps, Facebook still dominates the overall chart, with 4 of the top 10 apps in all categories, and there has generally been little movement since Sensor Tower’s last update. As such, it’s TikTok that’s the story to watch, and with the app expected to reach a billion users this year, it’s definitely worth paying more attention to.

You can check out the latest download maps from Sensor Tower here.