Snakes of Idaho Photo Exhibit

Come see the snakes of Idaho...their photos, that is! Beautiful photos of Idaho's snakes will be on display in the MK Nature Center auditorium through the month of June. The visitor center is open from 10am-3pm Tuesday-Sunday. Closed Mondays. Dr. Charles Peterson (professor and photographer) is a leading herpetologist in Idaho and has photographed all the species of snakes found in Idaho.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.