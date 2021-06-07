Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Offices of Morgan and Moss is Fraudulently Posing as a Legal Debt Collector in California

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that The Offices of Morgan and Moss is holding itself out as a legitimate debt collector in California, using various phone numbers and the website: https://morganandmoss.com/.

This website is not associated with a licensed California business. In addition, The Offices of Morgan and Moss uses threatening and abusive tactics to coerce consumers to make payments on “debts” that have not been verified, do not belong to the consumer, and/or cannot be legally collected upon.

Although the company does not appear to be currently operating, the DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any call from The Offices of Morgan and Moss or other debt collector without receiving written verification of the debt. The DFPI encourages consumers to contact us if they receive threatening or coercive debt collection calls from any debt collector.

To file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.  To learn more about your rights and what to look out for, see the DFPI’s web page about Debt Collectors

