TikTok announces new funding and training initiatives to support black-owned enterprises

TikTok it announced that it is now accepting applications for the next batch of its ‘Support Black Businesses’ program, which aims to provide critical skills training and resources to small business owners to help them recover from the effects of the pandemic.

As explained by TikTok:

“We recognize that after a year, small business owners recover and rebuild like no other and that black-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected. More than half of all black-owned businesses dropped their revenue during the pandemic, compared to 37% of white-owned businesses. ‘

Various research reports indicated the same – minority-owned enterprises, and especially black-owned SMEs, were excessively affected by the pandemic. Indeed, Research on Facebook it also showed that Black-owned businesses have closed at twice the rate of other small businesses in the past year.

Given this, TikTok has been working to provide more support, with a new Black creative program to promote talent, and a new online hub to provide black business owners with support and training to maximize sales, along with the support initiative Support Black Businesses.

This next round of funding in the program comes in partnership with Vimeo, and will provide selected participants with the tools and resources to better advertise on digital platforms and promote sales.

“Participants in the program will benefit from $ 1000 in advertising credits, round tables with TikTok Creators, full access to Vimeo’s Business tiger tools to create, produce, present, share and stream video and hands-on training, including a video creation workshop presented with Vimeo. “

It’s an interesting partnership, with TikTok focusing on short-form video content, and Vimeo adopting the longer form elements. This may indicate future collaboration and links, which could help TikTok better compete with YouTube and other video platforms by facilitating more opportunities and training tools in all video formats.

In addition, TikTok’s also with Talent x Opportunity (TxO), an accelerator program led by Andreessen Horowitz.

TikTok’s “BLXCK” resource group has led TikTok to join TxO as a strategic partner and is working to enhance the success of TxO founders by accessing the tools, resources and network they need to unlock their ideas in to transform thriving businesses. “

The partnership will see TikTok executives dedicate their time and expertise to helping next-generation leaders, and will include exclusive access to training, marketing opportunities and in-app creator exhibitions.

Given the statistics, these are important initiatives for TikTok and all platforms, as we strive to facilitate equal opportunities, and to create a situation where race plays no role in the impact of business potential. This is an ambitious goal, and as we have seen over the past year, we still have a way to go on this front, but programs like this are an important step in addressing key areas of inequality and all businesses and creators to increase. the same stage.

Black-owned businesses that meet the admission requirements can apply for the next round of TikTok’s Support Black Businesses program here, with finalists to be named in July.