Neogenix announces its Throwback Thursdays with a Complimentary Chiropractic Evaluation and Treatment

Neogenix announces its Throwback Thursdays, a Complimentary Chiropractic Evaluation and Treatment to help turn back the clock on your back.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neogenix announces its Throwback Thursdays, a Complimentary Chiropractic Evaluation and Treatment to help turn back the clock.
Neogenix is a Boca Raton, Florida-based med-spa offering a wide variety of skin treatments, fillers, weight loss options, chiropractic, sexual wellness, PRP, and IV therapies. Patients enjoy an atmosphere adhering to Covid-19 protocols for in-person treatments and even telemedicine options.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer this special to our community. It's a perfect way to go into the weekend, especially with people starting to resume socializing and mingling. Having a little boost in mobility, spirit, and alignment is always great. We do have limited appointment openings, so call Sasha today to book your spot.” - Vanessa Gaudin, Certified Nurse Practitioner, MS, FNP-C.
By offering anti-aging and sexual wellness solutions, Neogenix is providing treatments for a wide variety of people. Some of the treatments offered are IV Therapy, Nutrition and Supplements, Sexual Wellness, Aesthetics, Pulsewave Therapy, PRP Vampire Facials, Fillers, and Chiropractic treatments.
“We find that people want to have fewer practitioners in their lives, and we help them by offering a wide variety of treatment protocols for both men and women so that they can come to us for most wellness needs. A patient can get weight loss, skin treatments, NAD+, IV therapy, chiropractic care, fillers, rejuvenation, and more at Neogenix” – Dr. Steven Silverman, Certified Acupuncturist, Doctor of Chiropractic.
About Neogenix Medical and Aesthetics:
Neogenix is a Boca Raton based Med-Spa offering a wide array of wellness and lifestyle treatments. For more information visit http://www.neogenixmedical.com Disclaimer: The patient and any other person responsible for payment has the right to refuse to pay, cancel payment or be reimbursed for payment for any other service, examination or treatment which is performed as a result of and within 72 hours of responding to the advertisement for the free, discounted or reduced fee services, The offer has a normal value of $75.
Sasha Connolly
Neogenix Medical
+1 561-475-1556
info@neogenixmedical.com
