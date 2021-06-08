BCMstrategy, Inc. Enters Strategic Partnership with Dow Jones; PolicyScope Datasets Expand to Include Dow Jones Inputs
The strategic partnership delivers premium machine-readable news data to the patented, automated PolicyScope process that quantifies global public policy risks.
“The addition of Dow Jones news data means our patented process will provide capital markets with deeper data on cross-border reaction functions that impact value creation in the global economy.” ”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc., the innovation leader in public policy predictive analytics, announced today that it will be powering its data products with premium content and data from Dow Jones.
— Barbara C. Matthews, Founder & CEO, BCMstrategy, Inc.
The strategic partnership delivers premium machine-readable news data to BCMstrategy, Inc.’s automated and patented policy risk process in order to calculate and disseminate objective, numerical, structured datasets that measure global public policy risk. Access to daily data paired with an archive of machine-readable award-winning Dow Jones news and data will enable BCMstrategy, Inc. to deepen the breadth of its historical time series data concerning media coverage for a wide range of policy issues from digital currency, COVID-19 monetary policy, and climate-related disclosures to trade policy, infrastructure, and financial regulation policy.
The partnership accelerates BCMstrategy, Inc’s ability to generate statistically significant observations to support machine learning and automated policy trend projection by adding an additional layer of best-in-class high-quality journalism inputs to support the media component of its objective risk scores.
“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Dow Jones, whose track record at the frontier of innovation is as deep as its commitment to high-quality, fact-based, insightful journalism,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “The addition of Dow Jones news data means our patented process will provide capital markets with deeper historical data to assess cross-border reaction functions across key issues that impact significantly value creation in the global economy.”
“We are thrilled that premium content and data from Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal will help BCMstrategy Inc. deliver actionable insights to their customers,” said Joe Cappitelli, General Manager News & Insights at Dow Jones. “Our world-renowned news and analysis is designed to be seamlessly integrated, enabling our partners to build more intelligent predictive models, enhance initiatives and strengthen customer engagement.”
About BCMstrategy, Inc. and PolicyScope Data.: BCMstrategy, Inc. quantifies public policy risks using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation without using sentiment analysis. The company’s PolicyScope data helps capital markets acquire advanced insights regarding global public policy reaction functions by delivering machine-readable, objective structured data, numeric values, and a multivariate historical time series covering over 900 key public policy issues. The data has been mapped to 100+ economic sectors and 9 asset class types. PolicyScope dashboards and signals can be accessed through API and FTP feeds (www.policyscope.io). The complete dataset is available to institutional investors through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point (https://eap.bloomberg.com/catalogs/bbg/products/BCMStrategiesPolicyScopeEdition1).
