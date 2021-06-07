The upcoming ‘Super Follow’ subscription option from Twitter will require ten thousand followers, will start testing soon

Twitter continues to add more money-making options for creators as it seeks to provide more incentive for popular users to tweet and engage more frequently.

Back in February Analyst Day event, in which Twitter set out its plan to add 123 million more users over the next three years, it also shared the first photos of the upcoming ‘Super Follow’ option, which will give creators a way to earn their Twitter presence by charging a monthly fee for exclusive features, for members only, which can include newsletters, special content, discount codes, etc. include

Now we have a little more insight into exactly how the Super Follow process will work and how people will apply, with an expert in reverse engineering Jane Manchun Wong expose new screenshots of the option from the back-end code of the Twitter app.

As you can see here, selected users will soon receive a new notification that they have access to the Super Follow option, which will guide them in this new welcome stream.

As the explanation reads:

“Offer your followers something extra and earn money every month. They get access to a more personalized experience with bonus content, and you get paid for what you create. It’s a win-win situation.”

The current benefits of Super Follows, as Twitter calls them, are:

Special labels on the profiles and tweets of your paying fans, which will highlight it in your answers, making it easier to pay extra attention to it

Bonus content, in the form of exclusive tweets and newsletters that only your Super followers have access to

Twitter notes that further options are coming – which are likely to be profile badges and other connection options, as shown in the first example above

As you can see here, Twitter will also display an ‘earnings estimates’ to lure creators, with a slider showing how many of your followers you will need to sign up to earn X amount of money, based on $ 4.99 per month fee.

This will undoubtedly be a strong incentive – but before you start counting millions, there are some requirements and conditions in the process that can limit your income potential, or even disqualify you completely.

As you can see here, you must, first, apply for the new Super Follow option, have at least 10k Twitter followers, and you must post regularly – at least 25 tweets in the previous 30 days.

It’s not a lot of tweet activity, but the 10k threshold will eliminate many users – and it’s also worth noting that it has not yet been officially released by Twitter, so we do not know how limited it will be to begin with, and how much testing Twitter will have to do before all users with more than 10,000 followers can sign up.

The most important point to keep in mind, however, is that you need to give your followers a reason to sign up. You probably will not just be able to keep tweeting as always, and expect people to pay from their kind heart. Some of your followers may, but the majority expect something more for their cash, something extra, so if you’re thinking about how you can use this option, if it’s available, you should plan for what you offer, in addition to your usual tweets and content, to.

The application process itself asks for a content category that fits your account, and an overview of how you plan to use the option to improve connectivity with your fans.

There are currently about 30 categories to choose from, including ‘Art’, ‘Beauty’, ‘Gaming’, ‘Skincare’, etc.

And like Wong notes, interestingly, also an ‘Adult Content’ category, while in the section where you can identify the platforms where you are currently creating and posting content, you can also select ‘OnlyFans’ as an option.

OnlyFans is especially known as an amateur porn site, where famous web identities post more risky content to monetize their fans. And while it makes sense that some of the creators also want to expand their linking options on Twitter, it’s interesting to see that Twitter leans toward this type of content, which in some ways could put it in a dubious area.

But it’s also pretty easy to get adult content on Twitter, so it might just be another way to manage it more effectively, while also generating revenue from it.

The revenue share for Super Follows has not yet been shared, but it would be expected that Twitter would take a percentage of each subscriber payment, with the creator pocketing the majority – although there will also be questions about how much Apple and Google take, based on the additional App Store costs for such transactions.

It appeared recently, with Twitter’s new Ticket Spaces Option, for which Twitter takes a 20% discount on every ticket sold. Technical analyst Ben Thompson noted that creators will actually only take half of the money from each ticket sold due to extra fee:

“A creator sells a Tickete Space for $ 5. The creator, for whom people are willing to pay, gets $ 2.80, while Twitter, which facilitated the connection and created the product, gets $ 0.70. Apple / Google, which uses OS API control in a tax on all activities, does nothing and gets $ 1.50. “

Because of the way the relative app hosting process is set up, Apple and Google continue to charge for any subscription that is facilitated within their systems, which can further dampen your hopes of becoming a Twitter millionaire. We will have to wait for more information on this to explain, and see if these additional charges are taken into account in the introduction process of Super Follows in the earnings estimate of Twitter.

But these considerations may be aside, it could be another way for Twitter to tweet its most popular users more frequently, while also providing an extra way for the company to increase its revenue significantly and quickly, which can be a great help. it wants to meet its ambitious growth targets.

As we recently noted with the launch of Twitter Blue, its new, paid option, which offers additional tweet options to subscribers – even if it is not 1% of Twitter’s active users sign up to pay the monthly fee for additions such as undo tweets and new color tools, this would still equate to approximately $ 7 million per month (+ $ 21 million per quarter) in direct revenue for the company.

Super Follows offer another lure, and it won’t cost much to be a valuable addition to Twitter, while creators also offer another way to monetize their tweet efforts, making it a bigger consideration as they look to build up their presence.

As such, it’s a great option for Twitter, and it looks like it’s on its way to live testing soon. We asked Twitter for more information about Super Follows, and we will update this post as / when we hear it.