James Haidak’s Upgraded Music Production Blog Site Gains Traction Online

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An upgraded version of an in-demand music production blog site by disc jockey James Haidak has already achieved significant ratings online since its late-spring release, according to Haidak.

The new website is available at https://jameshaidak.com. Haidak said he released this version of the website, Version 2.0, after the original site—Version 1.0—generated increasing traffic due to ranking high for numerous keywords. Version 2.0 appears to be picking up steam as well, achieving first-page rankings for multiple keywords, according to Haidak.

Haidak said he believes the website’s popularity can be attributed to multiple factors. For one, the website is easy to navigate while also be aesthetically pleasing. In addition, the website offers readers valuable insights into where today’s music production industry is going, especially amid the global pandemic. The website has thus become an invaluable resource for budding music producers and veteran producers alike.

Through the website, readers can gain ideas about how to showcase their music when going on tour or presenting music at concert halls is not possible due to the pandemic. In addition, they can find out how to properly soundproof the rooms they plan to use for music production. This will help to eliminate background noises that may tarnish the quality of a recording, according to Haidak.

Haidak possesses more than a decade of experience in producing music and is especially passionate about producing music influenced by synth-based and 80s/90s dance tunes. The disc jockey is also proficient in working with track vocals, sound design, and Ableton Live.

During the past several years, Haidak has had the opportunity to take part in everything from rave circuit gigs in industrial areas to festivals held across the globe. In addition, he has worked alongside industry greats, such as Guy J and John Digweed. Haidak has also produced multiple top-50 music releases in a variety of genres during his multifaceted career.