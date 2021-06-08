James Haidak Releases New and Improved Music Production–Themed Blog Website

Music enthusiasts can now access a new and improved version of a popular music production blog site by industry expert James Haidak. Find out more here.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music lovers looking for the inside scoop on today’s dynamic music production industry can now take advantage of a new and improved version of a popular industry blog site by veteran disc jockey James Haidak.

The updated website can be accessed at https://jameshaidak.com. The current site is Version 2.0 of a music production–themed blog site that Haidak released earlier this spring. Haidak said the original site, Version 1.0, drew a significant amount of traffic after ranking high for several keywords in online search engines. This motivated him to update the website. Version 2.0 should be easier to navigate while still offering the excellent content that initially put the website on the map online, according to Haidak.

Through the website, readers can explore several facets of today’s music production industry. For instance, they can learn about how music producers have adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Haidak, many quarantined music producers began to use online platforms to showcase their music when tours were canceled and music venues were temporarily closed. This offered the two-prong benefit of allowing music producers to keep honing their craft while also enabling music lovers to achieve the catharsis needed to weather the challenges of the pandemic.

On the new blog site, readers can additionally find tips for soundproofing rooms so that they can consistently create professional-sounding music. According to Haidak, people often do not realize how noisy rooms are until they build their recording studios. Unfortunately, background noises can quickly become noticeable and annoying when hard through a condenser microphone. However, by creating what Haidak calls floating rooms on his website, music producers can easily improve sound reduction and thus the quality of their music.

Haidak said he hopes his updated website will provide readers with the tools and the inspiration they need to continue to produce life-enhancing music in the months and years ahead.