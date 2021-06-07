Are you looking for new ways to make the marketing data you have put together meaningful?

What is Tungsten Alpha?

Tungsten Alpha self-identifies as an answering engine.

Although the term engine may evoke images from Google’s search results, Wolfram Alpha was not created to compete with Google. It actually has many different features than the search giant.

Started in 2009, the engine contains lists and tables, which provide users with specific, numerical answers to their questions. Given this emphasis on numbers and data, this engine is not necessarily for purchase-oriented searchers; rather, it is a data-driven engine that can provide insights.

Wolfram Alpha works by using the extensive stores with data collection and expert-level algorithms to answer questions, conduct analyzes, and compile reports.

This search engine is versatile in its usability and can be used by students to solve comparisons as easily as it can help you find nutritional information about M&M.

While you may not care about the caloric values ​​associated with M & Ms, you need to pay attention to how these incredible data stores can benefit marketers.

While the free version of this engine is filled with useful actions, Tungsten Alpha Pro users can also upload data, get customized images for presentation and access unique web applications.

Below we outline the five best ways marketers can benefit from the unique tool that is Wolfram Alpha.

5 Ways to Use Wolfram Alpha for Marketing Research

While some marketers may like a deep data dip, they may loathe it. No matter what camp you belong to, Wolfram Alpha can get the guesswork out of data analysis for you.

What’s more, the engine removes the guesswork of data points, providing more reliable figures than other sources.

Below are the top five ways Wolfram Alpha can help you optimize your marketing campaigns.

1. Upload files for automatic analysis and calculation

Whether you are the success of your content, running your social channels, or break-even analysisIt can be difficult to collect all your marketing data.

With the Wolfram Alpha engine, the heavy work is done for you so that you can concentrate on other aspects of your marketing plan.

Check out this simple cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM) tool for calculating:

A breeze, right?

In addition to the standard calculators of the engine, you can choose from hundreds of existing widgets from the Widget Gallery with a simple embed code that you can easily copy and paste.

These widgets act as shortcuts to your most commonly used formulas or can be embedded in your website.

Regardless of the calculations you are looking for, Wolfram Alpha can complete simple to complex equations, making your job so much easier.

2. Research Keywords

As you probably know, keyword research refers to the process of finding and analyzing terms used by individuals in search engines. With this process, marketers can discover what terms they want to achieve to reach their ideal audience.

After identifying the most important topics related to your audience and identifying the related keywords, it’s time to dive deeper.

While you can certainly go to Google’s “searches related to …” list that appears at the bottom of your query page, you can also look at Wolfram Alpha to be creative about related terms your audience is searching for.

Wolfram Alpha provides information on words that may be of particular interest to marketers. The two at the top of our list contain word frequency and the thesaurus function:

Word frequency: This tool enables searchers to learn the historical usage of a word, and to track characteristics over time. This can be of benefit to your research query as it speaks to the popularity of the word (or lack thereof) and can be a strong indicator of search volume.

This tool enables searchers to learn the historical usage of a word, and to track characteristics over time. This can be of benefit to your research query as it speaks to the popularity of the word (or lack thereof) and can be a strong indicator of search volume. Treasury: This feature not only allows users to search for synonyms for terms, but also to narrow down or expand the search using hypnonyms or hyponyms. Tungsten Alpha is beneficial to marketers in its expansion and narrowing, and helps you discover related terms that you might otherwise have bypassed.

3. Visualize data

While data for the sake of data is one thing, take data and turn it into something consumable for your business or customer you take the data tool to the next level.

Tungsten Alpha does not just calculate criteria; it can graph them too.

Do you have some marketing results that you want to see over time, with the decline and flow of success reflected in an easily consumable way?

The functions of Wolfram Alpha are very simple: enter the specific function you want to draw and let the engine do the rest for you. The number and type of graphs that Wolfram Alpha can build is seemingly endless.

If you are overwhelmed, here are three standard types of graphics that can help Wolfram Alpha build incredibly effective or digital marketers:

Stacked cards: This can help to demonstrate the cumulative composition over a period of time, such as clues from marketing channels.

This can help to demonstrate the cumulative composition over a period of time, such as clues from marketing channels. Pie charts: They are incredibly versatile and can help demonstrate everything from budget allocation to the percentage of users using the various social media channels.

They are incredibly versatile and can help demonstrate everything from budget allocation to the percentage of users using the various social media channels. Distribution graphs: This allows marketers to display a single variable with a variety of distribution points.

4. Use Localization

Maybe you want to do something outdoor advertising for your latest campaign. You want to make sure that the population in the area you have identified as a potential site joins your audience.

You can go to Google, but you have to go to Wolfram Alpha.

While Google may provide different query results depending on where you are physically located, it may not be the same for every site from which it collects data. However, Wolfram Alpha does not trust others websites due to the richness of data, which makes the engine’s location analysis more accurate for your query.

Let’s return to the example of outdoor advertising: Imagine you want to know the per capita income per specific area to know if your product will work within the parameters of the population’s budget.

Although Google will provide you with proper results, Wolfram Alpha will provide you with more accurate information with accompanying information (such as currency) that reflects your current location.

5. Compare data

With the advertising revenue feature of Wolfram Alpha, you can determine the projected outcomes of your advertising campaigns, as well as all the associated statistics.

Okay, maybe not that impressive. However, you can also compare campaigns with each other, to identify areas for improvement and relative and collective successes and failures.

The comparison function of the search engine does not end here.

While on traditional search engines like google and bing, you would try hard to find a tax comparison in three US cities, but Wolfram Alpha serves up this data quickly and easily.

If you need a comparison between two data sets, Google should also have a relevant website indexed to provide the information, or you should compare the sets manually. With Wolfram Alpha you can compare multiple data sets for results. The engine also generates graphs, historical data comparisons, ratios and tables.

If we continue our ongoing example of outdoor advertising, you can find local information regarding population age, income, and several other useful demographics allowing you to make informed decisions about potential advertising areas.

How to use Wolfram Alpha for marketing research

No matter what data points you are looking for, the Wolfram Alpha answering engine has an algorithm for you. On top of that, smart marketers can leverage its unparalleled data stores to dig deep into statistics and do better research for better results. Areas that marketers can benefit from include: Upload files for automatic analysis and calculation: With the insane computing power of Wolfram Alpha, you can enter almost any equation and get instant results. Keyword research: Tired of your keyword research tools? This engine can help you dive deeper into your understanding of what words resonate with your audience. Data visualization: Pie chart? Straw plot? Tungsten Alpha can help you see and present your marketing data in new, simple ways. Use localization: Find out more about your consumers in Wolfram Alpha’s deep data stores. What’s more? The engine automatically translates the information into the most relevant version of your location. Compare data: With Wolfram Alpha you can compare almost anything through the engine’s deep data stores. Compare locations, audiences and outcomes for better marketing success for all your campaigns.

Tungsten Alpha for Marketing Research Closure

While Wolfram Alpha is not a traditional search engine that will drive marketers to their pages, the engine can still provide marketers and individuals with an abundance of knowledge that can help advance your next digital campaign.

As you explore the inner workings and functions of Wolfram Alpha, keep in mind how the engine can sink you deeper into data that enables you to heard, deliver effective presentations, or simply do better research.

Watch the platform as the platform continues to evolve blog to learn about the new advances and offerings that the platform is creating that can help you harness the power of data upload your next campaign.

