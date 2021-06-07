Indiana County Maintenance Activity for the Week of June 7
06/07/2021
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 56
|SR 56
|Armstrong Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 240
|SR 240
|Green Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 259
|SR 259
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Rayne, White Twp.
|Side Dozing
|RT 403
|SR 403
|
East Wheatfield, Rayne
Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 954
|SR 954
|S., W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 954
|SR 954
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1003
|Lutz School Rd.
|White Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1006
|Short Rd.
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1057
|Evergreen Rd.
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1057
|Glory Station Rd.
|Cherryhill, Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1057
|Laurel Rd.
|Pine Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2008
|Powerplant Rd
|E., W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2011
|Mulligan Hill Rd.
|E. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2025
|North Harmony Rd.
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Patching
|RT 3003
|Tunnelton Rd.
|Conemaugh, Young Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3022
|Parkwood Rd.
|Young Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4008
|Chambersville Rd.
|Rayne, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4033
|Hudson Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.