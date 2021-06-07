Indiana County Maintenance Activity for the Week of June 7

06/07/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing RT 240 SR 240 Green Twp. Mowing RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing RT 286 SR 286 Rayne, White Twp. Side Dozing RT 403 SR 403 East Wheatfield, Rayne Twp. Mowing RT 954 SR 954 S., W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1003 Lutz School Rd. White Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1006 Short Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1057 Evergreen Rd. Green Twp. Patching RT 1057 Glory Station Rd. Cherryhill, Green Twp. Patching RT 1057 Laurel Rd. Pine Twp. Patching RT 2008 Powerplant Rd E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching RT 2011 Mulligan Hill Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Patching RT 2025 North Harmony Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Patching RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd. Conemaugh, Young Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3022 Parkwood Rd. Young Twp. Flushing RT 4008 Chambersville Rd. Rayne, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4033 Hudson Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.