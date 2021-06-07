Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activity for the Week of June 7

06/07/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing
RT 240 SR 240 Green Twp. Mowing
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing
RT 286 SR 286 Rayne, White Twp. Side Dozing
RT 403 SR 403

East Wheatfield, Rayne

Twp.

 Mowing
RT 954 SR 954 S., W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1003 Lutz School Rd. White Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1006 Short Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1057 Evergreen Rd. Green Twp. Patching
RT 1057 Glory Station Rd. Cherryhill, Green Twp. Patching
RT 1057 Laurel Rd. Pine Twp. Patching
RT 2008 Powerplant Rd E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 2011 Mulligan Hill Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 2025 North Harmony Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Patching
RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd. Conemaugh, Young Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3022 Parkwood Rd. Young Twp. Flushing
RT 4008 Chambersville Rd. Rayne, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4033 Hudson Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

