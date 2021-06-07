Amazon Joins ThinkNW as Major Charter Member to Spark Org’s DEI Initiatives
The brand’s advertising practice to assist in bringing more diverse talent into the marketing industrySEATTLE, WA, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon joined ThinkNW in an agreement in which Amazon’s marketing organization will take a lead role in ThinkNW’s DEI and talent programming, a core foundation of ThinkNW’s mission.
“As a Pacific Northwest-founded company, we want to ensure we continue to recruit and nurture the best talent possible across the region,” says Stephanie Waddle, Senior Media Manager, Amazon Marketing.” This partnership with ThinkNW allows us to better engage and attract a new wave of diverse and unique marketing leaders to Amazon.”
“As a next-generation marketing community serving the Pacific Northwest, it’s critical that we get a range of voices,” adds Marc Moran, ThinkNW president and executive director. “Amazon Marketing is making a statement in building a more diverse and inclusive future of marketing.”
Amazon’s commitment helps supercharge efforts led by Seattle-based ThinkNW board members and DEI leads Simone Davis, regional director at Billups and Tim Wang, founder and principal of TDW+Co.
“Amazon joining ThinkNW speaks volumes,” says Davis. “This shows a commitment to real transformation for talent. Marketers and agencies know that diverse teams equal better work and business results, and the fact that Amazon is taking the lead is an important signal for the rest of the industry.”
“One of the great things about this region is how forward we think in business,” added Wang. “We can do the same with DEI leadership, and I look forward to working with Simone, Amazon and the ThinkNW membership to see how far we can take this.”
ThinkNW’s mission for talent is to fill the gaps in the broader marketing industry that are not often addressed in traditional advertising and marketing education and curriculum. Evolving and practical programming includes focusing on disciplines like client services, project management, finance, technology and more.
“There are many opportunities in advertising and marketing that talent may not necessarily think of,” says Moran. “Yet, some of these areas can help people build long-term, rewarding careers.”
About ThinkNW
ThinkNW is a next-generation community that connects marketers in the Pacific Northwest region—Oregon, Washington, Idaho and British Columbia—through consistent, high-quality programming, industry stewardship and a relentless focus on talent. From top brands to iconic agencies, burgeoning startups to influential media, ThinkNW’s central focus is growth for its members and the industry in three key areas:
-Developing best-in-class DEI programming, education and inspiration focused on building pathways for BIPOC talent to thrive more meaningfully in marketing.
-Bringing attention to the work and success of the Pacific Northwest brand, agency, technology and marketing communities.
-Providing high-level, practical and relevant professional development and networking at all levels of marketing, from seasoned professionals to those embarking on their careers.
ThinkNW replaced the Portland Advertising Federation in January and is closely connected with West Coast-based trade bodies ThinkLA and SFBig. Each organization plans to offer select events, educational programs and other opportunities to each other either free or at discounted rates. Over time, the collaboration between the three will expand, further deepening the collective power, scope and opportunities on the West Coast.
To learn more, visit thinknw.org.
###
Contacts:
Marc Moran
President, ThinkNW
949-291-6256
moran@thinknw.org
Burt Rosen
Marketing Chair, ThinkNW
203-470-9948
jburtrosen@gmail.com
Full listing of ThinkNW partners and corporate members:
Partners:
Amazon
Away Days Brewing
Billups
GrillWorks Supply Co
MNI Targeted Media
Oregon Public Broadcasting
RSW/US
The Oregonian
Zoom+Care
ZoomInfo
Corporate Members:
52 Limited
AdPearance
AHA
AKQA
Anvil Media
Billups
Blue Chalk
BPN
Brand Definition
C+C
Charlton Marketing
CMD
DGTL
Digital One
Eickhof Creative Shop
Entercom
FIR (Portland State University student agency)
Fish Marketing
GISI Marketing
Grady Britton
GrayBox
Happy Lucky
Heart Creative
Henry V
Hinge Digital
HMH
Hubbell Communications
InTapp
KATU
KOIN
Liquid Agency
London Advertising
Maxwell
MNI Targeted Media
NORTH
Opus Creative
Owen Jones & Partners
Plastic Sunshine
Rain Agency
Roundhouse
Sasquatch
Smith & Connors
Sockeye
Sparkloft Media
The Oregonian
Thesis
Wieden + Kennedy
Watson Creative
Marc Moran
ThinkNW
+1 9492916256
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn