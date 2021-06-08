Huntsman Farms Releases New Collection of Electric Skateboards from Various Brands

Huntsman Farms has released a new collection of electric skateboards for today’s biggest skateboarding fans. Read on to learn more.">

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skateboard enthusiasts can now take advantage of a wide range of brand-new electric skateboard products being released by Huntsman Farms, a leading provider of outdoor and indoor recreation equipment, systems, and products in the United States.

The company’s new skateboard offerings come from several of today’s top industry brands and are designed for use on many types of terrain. One iconic electric skateboard option now available at Huntsman Farms is the Aeboard Cheetah K1 Direct Drive skateboard, which spans 39 inches in length and 9.5 inches wide. This skateboard can reach a top speed of 31 miles per hour and stands out for its easy-to-use smooth-screen remote control. With four ride modes and a convenient charging time of five hours, Cheetah users will have no problem with creating unforgettable memories for hours on end, according to Huntsman Farms.

Yet another popular electric skateboard option now available through the company’s online store is the ET2 All Terrain Electric Skate Board. The skateboard boasts an innovative design along with game-changing motor positioning that protects the board’s motor and delivers a more streamlined, cleaner look. This high-quality, highly evolved skateboard is designed to last the user years.

Additional electric skateboard models that Huntsman Farms customers can now capitalize on include the m24 All Terrain Electric Skateboard, the Atom B10X All-Terrain Electric Longboard, and even the Epic Electric Hydrofoil skateboard, among others.

About Huntsman Farms

Huntsman Farms is passionate about creating matchless experiences for customers by offering top-tier products that enable them to create the quality time they crave with family and friends. However, the company also offers client-centric services that complement its products. For instance, in addition to delivering equipment to customers, the company can set up and even maintain its customers’ products so that they can enjoy them for many years to come, according to Huntsman Farms.

