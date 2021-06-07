Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Weinberg Applauds Closing of Edna Mahan Prison, Renews Call for More Reforms

Trenton –Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg issued the following statement today in response to Governor Murphy’s announced intention to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, and release of the independent Lowenstein – Sandler report.

“While I applaud the decision to close the Edna Mahan facility given its long, horrible track record of tolerating sexual abuse and violence toward inmates, this new report only serves to reaffirm my belief that new leadership is required across the breadth of the Department of Corrections.

“I believe it is also imperative that we have a federal monitor in place to oversee the new leadership, which should be one of the principal recommendations of the consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department.

“Let us be clear, closing a correctional facility is one thing, but greater and more lasting reforms are needed, including updated camera protocols. We also need an independent public advocate to protect our most vulnerable citizens whether in state custody or state care, and an overall change of culture at the DOC. That change must start at the top, with the immediate resignation of Commissioner Marcus Hicks,” Senator Weinberg said.

