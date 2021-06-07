Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,038 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz Urges Edna Mahan Inmates Be Placed in Facilities Closer to Families and Reentry Programs

Trenton – Senate President Pro Tempore M. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex) today endorsed the Governor’s decision to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women and repeated her call for inmates to be placed in facilities where they can connect with their families and prepare for reentry into society.

“The Governor’s announcement that he will close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women is the right decision,” Senator Ruiz said. “As we plan for the future, we should ensure that our women who have suffered abuse and neglect for so long can be transferred to facilities closer to their homes where they can receive support from their families and prepare for reentry into society after they have completed their sentences.

“As the U.S. Justice Department found in its scathing April 2020 report, Edna Mahan has a persistent and longstanding culture of abuse that has led to repeated violations of the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act and of the constitutional rights of inmates. That culture is embedded so deeply within the prison that we have no choice other than to close the facility forever,” she said.

You just read:

Ruiz Urges Edna Mahan Inmates Be Placed in Facilities Closer to Families and Reentry Programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.