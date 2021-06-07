Pou: Closure of Edna Mahan Only a First Step to Resolving “Horrific” Abuses at Facility

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen) today said the Governor’s decision to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility is only a first step to resolving the “horrific” abuses at the prison.

“Even as we applaud the Governor’s decision, the closure of Edna Mahan by no means closes this horrific matter,” Senator Pou said. “Going forward, we need to ensure that those inmates who were abused are given the support they need, that those who perpetrated these crimes face justice, and that we immediately bring about institutional reforms to ensure that such horrendous acts never reoccur.”

“Today’s announcement also confirms my long-held belief that the Department of Corrections needs new leadership—immediately. We will not rest there. I intend to continue fighting for a public advocate to protect all inmates, and my colleagues and I will pursue other initiatives that will, once and for all, ensure that the women in our correctional system receive humane treatment,” Senator Pou said.