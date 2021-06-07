View, moderate, reply and more

For the past year, we’ve thanked YouTube for teaching us to make sourdough bread, care for our plants, and develop a regular fitness routine (no gym required).

Brands can also take advantage of the platform’s popularity by not only creating useful or entertaining videos, but also managing their YouTube comments section.

People want to be seen and heard. Therefore, audience involvement is the key to getting others to care about your brand. And it has the added benefit of improve with YouTube’s algorithm where you stand. To make sure your videos are featured and appear in the search results, you need to stay informed about YouTube comments you want to keep, reply to, and moderate.

In this article we will look at how:

Enable Comments

Reply to comments

Report and delete YouTube comments

Write your own comment

View your YouTube comment history

So, you posted your first video and now you are ready to take action.

First, you want to see if your YouTube comments are enabled.

Follow these steps:

1. Sign in to YouTube Studio

Visit studio.youtube.com to sign in to your YouTube channel dashboard.

2. Go to settings

On the left, look at the bottom of the page and click on the settings icon for Settings.

3. Select Community

From here, you can change the default setting in the Default tab. It is set by default to review comments that may be inappropriate. You can keep the setting as it is, or change it to:

Allow all comments

Keep all comments for review

Or disable comments.

Pro tip: If you ever find that YouTube Comments does not appear, make sure that the Comments option is not disabled if your default setting is selected.

On the Automated Filters tab, you can add further settings, such as:

Add moderators

Users approve or hide

Block certain words

If you moderate, you want to consider yourself a host at a social gathering. Like any good host, it is your responsibility to cultivate a fun, engaging environment.

This means that you may:

Delete inappropriate comments on your videos.

Prevent certain users from commenting on your videos in the future.

Encourage discussion by asking questions.

Respond to comments and inquiries about your videos.

Sometimes you may see a tagged comment market on some of your comments. If you’re wondering what a tagged comment on YouTube means, it’s basically generated automatically by the platform itself and is meant to bring the comments to your attention. It will disappear after you see or tagged the tagged comment.

If you are active on YouTube and other social media platforms, you can use a social media management tool to moderate comments directly. With Hootsuite, you can create streams for accounts or even specific videos and easily track and respond to comments from your dashboard.

If you the Keep all comments for review setting on your channel, you can approve YouTube comments from Hootsuite.

To learn more about moderating a YouTube community via Hootsuite, watch this video:

If a YouTube user is struggling to connect with your brand, do not let them get hung up!

To return to your comments, go back to your YouTube Studio page and select Commentary on the menu on the left. Here you can see comments that other users have left on your channel.

Based on your YouTube comment settings, your public comments in the Published page or unpublished comments in the Held for Review tab.

If you want to respond to comments in the last section, you must first give your stamp of approval.

Please note that comments made or under review can only wait for 60 days. After that, they will be removed.

You have a few options to answer:

1. Use the smart answer function.

If you’ve in a hurry and think YouTube’s generated answers are better than you can say, just click on one of the few options, such as ‘Thanks!’. Short, sweet and to the point.

2. Save Answer to enter your original message.

You can also use the thumbs up, the thumbs down or the heart icon to comment and acknowledge.

You also have the option to visit the YouTube page of an individual video and the Answer to respond directly from there.

If you use Hootsuite streams, you can also like, comment and reply My videos, search and playlist streams.

To answer, type your answer in the tick box below the comment.

Source: Youtube

In the YouTube Studio section, click on the three dots to the right next to the similar, non-like and heart options. From there, you have the option to click on the red flag and report a comment.

If you do, you must make sure that the post clearly violates the YouTube guidelines, otherwise the platform will probably not act. This is a feature to use if you see threats, harassment, spam or phishing comments, or content that seems completely inappropriate for the platform.

YouTube makes it easy for users to delete comments.

Use only with discretion. Your audience will notice when comments are deleted. Some brands can get a bad reputation if they exclude the complaints of the audience or dialogue.

If you like comments to review, click the trash can icon below the comment to delete it.

If the comment has already been published, click on the three dot icon below the comment and then select Remove from the list.

Like deleting comments, eliminating comments is usually not a good practice. This is because you want your audience to connect with you and build a relationship with your brand.

However, if you think it is necessary, you can disable comments as follows:

Sign in to YouTube Studio Choose Institutions (the raticon) on the left Choose Community Make the Standard tab Under Comment on your new videos choose Disable Comments Do not forget to hit Save

To perform a search on YouTube comments, first make sure you are in YouTube Studio.

Then click on the menu in the Published tab. Search will be the first option available. This is your YouTube commenter. You can then type what you are looking for.

In Hootsuite you can add a search stream to your dashboard. It can help you draw up comments that you want to respond to or respond to within a few moments.

You can then search for content using keywords and sort the information by date it was uploaded, relevance, number of views and rating. If you want to relive a YouTube comment on one of your videos, this is the feature to use.

The comment section of videos is often just as lively as the videos themselves. If you want to increase the engagement of your own brand and build relationships with others, this can be a great way to start with other content.

To comment:

Make sure you’re signed in to your brand’s account. Select the video you want to link to and then scroll down to the Comments section. Enter your comment where it says Add a public comment.

To monitor your comments on the platform, you want to check your YouTube comment history.

1. Visit your YouTube history

After making sure you are subscribed to your YouTube channel (not your YouTube studio), click on the three lines in the upper left corner of your screen.

2. Scroll down and select History in the menu.

3. Click on Commentary on the right.

It shows the comments you made and to which you also replied.

Note: If you have previously commented on a video that has since been deleted, or YouTube has removed the comment due to a policy violation, you may not view, edit or delete your comment.

Schedule YouTube videos and easily manage your YouTube comment section with Hootsuite. Save time by managing all of your brand’s trading platforms in one place.

Start