Avalon Transportation Now Offering Car Rental Services to Relocation Management Companies

A leader in car leasing and rental services in the Bay Area and Austin has expanded its services.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avalon Transportation announced today that it is now offering car rental services to relocation management companies.

"We are very excited about this," said Barry Hauck, CEO and spokesperson for Avalon Transportation. "This Avalon program provides true global mobility specifically designed for the Relocation Management Companies (RMCs) and their clients/assignees."

Avalon Transportation, which provides services in the Austin and Bay Area, is providing the service for clients in need of vehicles from 14 days to 30 days and longer.

"Avalon makes the transferee's rental experience more convenient," Hauck stressed before adding, "We provide direct billing, so there is no need for the assignee to pay with their personal credit card. There's no volume commitment and no minimum rental period required for direct billing."

In addition, Hauck noted that its services come with free delivery/pickup.

"There’s no need to come to a rental car counter because we will bring the car to you and pick it up,” Hauck said. “Avalon will delivery your car prior to your arrival, either to your temp housing or hotel where your car and keys will be waiting for you.”

Hauck went on to point out that with its E-contracts, there’s no more signing at the counter.

“We will send you a copy of your rental agreement prior to your arrival,” Hauck said. “All you have to do is sign by phone or computer, and you’re done. Plus, a full maintenance package is included when you work with Avalon.”

Avalon Transportation, which recently celebrated 17 years in business, is also now offering free car rental quotes in 30 minutes or less. The company specializes in providing long-term car rental and short-term car leases for individuals and corporations who have expats relocating, new hires, business travelers, and extended stay assignment employees.

Those interested can get a free quote today in 30 minutes or less. Avalon Transportation also offers programs for contract employees and individuals on a per diem basis.

Unlike other car rental companies, Avalon Transportation owns and maintains its entire fleet of vehicles, which speaks volumes to the stability and financials this company has to offer. With a full range of vehicles to choose from, such as sedans (compact/mid-size/full-size), SUVs, minivans, and luxury cars.

Avalon is not your typical car rental company. Hauck noted that having longevity in the car rental business enables his company to share its carefully cultivated network of industry contacts - including auxiliary services that add even more value.

Avalon Transportation has been a key supplier to the Relocation Industry for 17 years and has cultivated strong business relationships with the top transportation firms across the nation to ensure all their clients receive a VIP experience.

For more information, please visit avalontransportation.us/avalon-transportation-services and https://avalontransportation.us/blog/.

About Avalon Transportation

Avalon Transportation is a car rental company dedicated to delivering solutions for expats, foreign nationals, and their families.

