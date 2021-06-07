TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Overton County

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting of a Sewanee man during an interaction with deputies from the Overton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1600 block of Standing Stone Highway on a report of a man who brandished a handgun at other individuals. When deputies arrived, they learned that the man, Jerry Henley (DOB 06/09/1978), had active warrants. During the attempt to arrest him, deputies fired at Henley, striking and killing him. No officers were hurt during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, as well as gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###