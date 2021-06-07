COWIN Launches Game-Changing Apex Elite Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The earbuds are the company’s most anticipated product of the year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- COWIN is pleased to announce the launch of its most anticipated product this year – the Apex Elite Noise Cancelling Earbuds COWIN is a reputable manufacturer and retailer of best-selling Amazon audio products. At the core of its mission, the company continuously makes efforts to upgrade its renowned noise cancelling technology and strives to be the brand that offers the highest performing noise cancelling products in the world.In the company’s latest news, COWIN has recently launched its most recent game-changing product to date – the Apex Elite Noise Cancelling Earbuds. These bluetooth and truly wireless earbuds are 30% more effective than any other active noise cancelling ANC true wireless earbuds on the market, due to the product’s enhanced and high-tech features.“When developing our Apex Elite Noise Cancelling Earbuds, we listened to the feedback from our consumers to ensure we were creating a product based on their needs and wants,” says founder of the company, Bill Mei. “As such, our latest product not only combines the feedback from our clients but also incorporates additional features and technology we felt consumers would love.”The Apex Elite Noise Cancelling Earbuds boast a wide variety of features and benefits, including:• 30% more effective than other active noise cancelling earbuds with four build-in noise cancelling microphones and two voice call microphones• Incorporates the latest digital signal process and pioneering beam form technology• Blocks background noise up to 32dB• Compatible with Siri devices• 10mm large aperture speaker• Lightweight, ergonomic, and comfortable fit with three ear tips of different sizes• Bluetooth 5.2 true wireless connection technology• 3rd GEN battery performance up to and impressive 30 hours of playtime with rechargeable case• And more!“Our latest earbuds are small, discrete, portable, and have increased water resistance capabilities,” Mei states. “The Apex Elite in particular features Professional Active Noise Cancelling Technology, enabling users to fully immerse themselves in their music without outside noise coming through. Additionally, the Apex Elite provides unique capabilities that make it perfect for taking calls, exercising, traveling and can be worn comfortably all day long.”For more information about this product, please visit the company’s Amazon listing About COWINFor the past three years, COWIN has been developing some of the world’s most impactful audio products available on the Amazon platform. Through its products, the company’s goal is to help more people enjoy their travel experiences, switch off external distractions, and regain focus on their goals.On Amazon, COWIN is one of the most reputable sellers of audio products, receiving a whopping 75,000+ reviews for its COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Over-Ear Headphones.