Sue Padernacht of Ncline Leadership Strategies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many well-intentioned, capable leaders who are struggling in their role, and the residual strain of the past year has that remains today makes managing and leading in today’s workplace more complicated.

As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not yet recovered, but we are recovering. For organizations to meet the challenges of the disruptive changes that have taken place in the world, effective leadership through clarity of purpose, reimagined processes, and rebuilt relationships will be critical, more than ever.

Sue Padernacht is the founder of Ncline Leadership Strategies, a management consulting firm dedicated to the motto: Learning transforms people, people transform organizations and societies. Sue offers a 30-year track record of coaching, training and consulting with executives and their teams with proven strategies to drive business results, strengthen leadership, re-build cultures and re-engage employees.

With the pandemic coming to a close, Sue has been focused on coaching leaders, re-training managers, and rebuilding teams.

“Effectively leading people means making the time to have conversations – whether they’re for 10 minutes or an hour,” says Sue. “It’s the human element of reconnecting, debriefing the difficult experiences of the past year, expressing emotions, losses, grief, grievances, and hearing people’s hopes and dreams for the future of their careers and the workplace.”

How does the recovery inform how we work together? Sue says i’s about getting back to purpose, process, and people.

“The more technology enables us, the greater the need for our humanity to be front and center, and for human connection among all members of the organization. It is critically important not only to welcome the diversity of the workforce, but to also make people feel included, that everyone belongs and brings their unique value to the team, regardless of what the job role is or what their demographics are. And this includes our military veterans who bring unique capabilities and perspectives that amplify the diversity on our organizational teams.”

For individuals seeking support navigating this recovery, Sue offers coaching services in career transition, negotiations, and leadership.

For organizations and teams seeking support navigating this recovery, Sue offers organizational consulting services such as engagement surveys, team surveys, change management, performance management, team facilitation. Training and speaking services include leadership and management training, negotiations training, career transition training, team training.

